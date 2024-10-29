Canadian postal workers could strike before the holidays

Canada Post workers have overwhelmingly supported a strike mandate, with workers potentially walking off the job on Nov. 3 if no deal is reached.

The union says it is fighting for "fair wages, safe working conditions, and the right to retire with dignity."

"We recognize the challenges our employer is facing, and our goal is not to simply make demands, but to work together toward solutions that support the long-term success of our public post office while addressing the real struggles our members face daily," Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) national president Jan Simpson said in a press release Monday.

CUPW says strike votes took place between Sept. 9 and Oct. 20, with preliminary results showing more than 95 per cent of both urban and rural workers "supporting their negotiating committees and ready to strike if necessary."

The union called the talks challenging and complicated. It cited changes in postal work, such as the surge in parcel volumes that has heavily affected postal workers and unresolved issues from previous negotiations.

"Our negotiators are committed to securing a fair agreement for all postal workers," Simpson said. "We won't settle for anything less. Our members have made it clear that action will be taken if Canada Post fails to present solutions that ensure fair working conditions and expanded services for everyone."

In a press release on Oct. 25, Canada Post said it is "committed to reaching negotiated agreements" with the union to avoid a labour disruption.

Negotiations have been going on for nearly a year, the union and Canada Post said.

Canada Post said it's making efforts to reach an agreement while it grapples with "significant financial and operational challenges."

"Canada Post has put forward proposals that protect and enhance what’s important to employees, within the Corporation's financial constraints, while making the changes that are necessary to meet the needs of Canadians," it wrote.