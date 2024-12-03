Canada

    • Canada Post strike nears three-week mark amid pressure for government intervention

    The strike by more than 55,000 Canada Post workers entered its 19th day as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend came to a close.

    Canada Post said Monday it was waiting for the union to respond to a framework it presented over the weekend for reaching negotiated agreements.

    The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has said it's reviewed the proposal.

    It said Canada Post has moved closer to the union's position on some issues, but the framework "still remains far from something members could ratify."

    One of the sticking points has been a push to add weekend delivery, with the union and Canada Post disagreeing over how the rollout would work.

    The federal government has been under pressure from the business community to intervene in the strike but has said that's not in the cards.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

