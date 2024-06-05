Are you reducing your air conditioning use this summer because of the cost?

As the pre-summer heat settles in parts of the country, Canadians are bracing for the higher utility bills that come with it.

Between inflation, housing costs and interest rates, some are looking for ways to stay cool this summer without breaking the bank.

According to Statistics Canada last year, 26 per cent of Canadian households went without air conditioning or some other type of cooling equipment in the past 12 months. One in seven Canadian households, about 15 per cent, had to reduce or forgo basic necessities such as food and medicine for at least one month in the past 12 months to pay an energy bill.

