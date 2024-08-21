Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase

Business

    Postmedia signage is pictured at the company's head office in Toronto, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj Postmedia signage is pictured at the company's head office in Toronto, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.

    A note to readers published today on The Telegram's website says this will be its last week of daily papers.

    It says the once-a-week publishing schedule will begin Saturday, the day Postmedia's purchase of SaltWire is expected to close, and the first weekly edition is expected on Aug. 30.

    The message says daily stories will be published on the paper's website and in its newsletters.

    Postmedia chose not to buy SaltWire's wide-format printing plant in St. John's, which is the last of its kind in Newfoundland and Labrador.

    The future of the plant and its clients, which include several other publications in the province, remains uncertain.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

