Has your business been hurt by the postal strike? We want to hear from you

The Canada Post strike has been inconvenient for many shoppers, and according to one retail industry group, it’s even threatening the survival of small businesses.

Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is urging Ottawa to help end the strike of postal workers, noting some will soon go out of business. As the strike approaches its fourth week, the industry group said it’s hurt retailers of all sizes, especially those that struggle to ship products and receive payments during the critical holiday shopping season.

The group estimates retailers' combined losses are climbing past a billion dollars.

"Canada Post is an economic lifeline, delivering parcels, documents, flyers and essential goods," RCC president and CEO Diane Brisebois said in a press release Tuesday. "This prolonged strike is now undermining its critical role, eroding trust and driving up costs for retailers and consumers alike."

Brisebois said retailers primarily rely on Canada Post for online order deliveries, adding that other options are pricier or unavailable. Consumers are also missing out on promotional flyers advertising "the best discounts of the year," she added.

CTVNews.ca wants to speak to small businesses and their supporters about how the postal strike has affected them.

For small retailers, are you finding a way to mail out orders? How are sales during the postal strike? Is your business in trouble because of the strike? For consumers, are you going out of your way to shop at mom-and-pop stores, or are you switching to bigger retailers instead?

Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.