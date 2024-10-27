Toronto -

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Macklem on the Hill

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will be at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday.

The pair will also be at the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy on Wednesday.

Parkland results

Parkland Corp., which has faced calls for a review of strategic alternatives from its largest shareholder Simpson Oil Ltd. as well as U.S.-based activist investor Engine Capital LP, will report its results after the close of markets on Wednesday followed by a conference call on Thursday morning. The company announced last month that it has put its Florida-based retail and commercial businesses up for sale as part of a previously announced strategy to divest non-core assets.

GDP figures

Statistics Canada will report its gross domestic product by industry figures for August on Thursday. The agency is also expected to release its preliminary estimate for September that will offer an early look at how the economy fared in the third quarter. Statistics Canada's preliminary estimate for August suggested real GDP was essentially unchanged for the month.

Enbridge results

Enbridge Inc. will report its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Friday. The company recently announced a plan to spend US$700 million to build new crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico for the recently sanctioned Kaskida development, operated by BP Exploration & Production Co.

Imperial Oil results

Imperial Oil Ltd. will report its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with financial analysts Friday morning. The company was fined $50,000 in August after Alberta's energy regulator concluded the company broke environmental laws when wastewater containing oilsands tailings seeped outside its lease boundary in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.

