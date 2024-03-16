'Narco Jungle': My trek across the dangerous Darien Gap
Graphic content warning
My first security briefing was harsh. The advice: Sleep with one eye open. Don’t trust anyone. Walk fast. And this: You can’t protect yourself from rape, so take condoms.
And so, when a group of women, deep in the jungle, told me they had just been robbed, humiliated and sexually violated by an armed gang, I was horrified, but not surprised.
For six days our crew documented an unfolding migrant crisis through the Darien Gap, an untamed stretch of jungle that connects Colombia to Panama.
- In search for freedom, Chinese migrants increasingly risk it all by braving the Darien Gap
- From the point of view of W5's Director of Photography Jerry Vienneau
- W5’s 'Narco Jungle: The Darien Gap' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV
(CTV W5)
In a one-week period, more than 100 women reported being sexually assaulted on the journey.
This is the route we took.
Route through the Darien Gap (CTV W5)
Long used as a cartel pipeline for smuggling cocaine and weapons, the 100 kilometres of jungle has become a highway of human misery.
In 2023, a staggering 520,000 migrants completed the trek through to Panama in their search for a better life in the U.S. or Canada. An even greater number is expected this year. Most are from Venezuela, Ecuador, and Haiti but increasingly they are coming from China. LINK.
No one on the Colombian side is keeping track of how many enter the jungle, so there’s no record of how many die trying to cross the Darien Gap.
Three separate times we came across the bodies of those who didn’t survive.
Three separate times, the W5 crew came across the bodies of those who didn’t survive the trek through the Darien Gap (CTV W5)
The Colombian side of the jungle is controlled by the Gulf Clan Cartel. In an interview (LINK TO NEWS PIECE) before the trek, one of the cartel leaders in charge of the lucrative migrant business told me the rules are very strict.
Human smugglers, who call themselves guides, charge the migrants hundreds and even thousands of dollars for safe passage and give the cartel a cut of their earnings.
It’s an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars every year in Colombia. But the bulk of the trek is on the Panamanian side of the border, where there are no guides/traffickers and where armed groups of local criminals prey on migrants.
Our team includes director of photography Jerry Vienneau, producer Eric Szeto, producer/translator Maria Teresa Scotti, and former British soldier/paramedic Adam Creighton.
From left: W5 directory of photography Jerry Viennau, producer Eric Szeto and producer/translator Teresa Scotti (CTV W5)
We trekked for up to 10 hours every day through swamps, across rivers, over boulders and along rock cliffs. At night we slept in hammocks.
This is about halfway through the trek, gearing up for another harrowing day:
By our last night, most migrants had run out of food and didn’t have access to clean drinking water.
This is my final video diary (where you can faintly hear the snores of Jerry Vienneau, whose hammock was hanging right next to mine):
W5’s 'Narco Jungle: The Darien Gap' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV
MORE NEWS FROM W5
-
-
-
Investigation
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
-
-
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION W5 visits Panama as protests rage against Canadian-owned mine
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 In search for freedom, Chinese migrants increasingly risk it all by braving the Darien Gap
A W5 crew crosses the Darien Gap -- knows as planet's most dangerous 100 kilometre stretch -- along with thousands of migrants destined for the United States and Canada.
W5 'Narco Jungle': My trek across the dangerous Darien Gap
W5 managing editor and host Avery Haines chronicles her perilous trek across the Darien Gap, which hundreds of thousands of migrants risk their lives crossing every year.
W5 'Narco Jungle': A cameraman's perspective filming in the Darien Gap
W5 Director of Photography Jerry Vienneau shares what it was like filming in the Darien Gap at the Colombia-Panama border -- a treacherous journey that hundreds of thousands of migrants attempt every year.
Some doctors sneak education into their online content to drown out misinformation
Some experts say one of the best ways to fight a rising tide of medical misinformation on social media is to drown it out with captivating content backed by science, and Deshauer, an Ontario-based internal medicine and rheumatology specialist, is among a growing cohort of doctors and researchers doing just that.
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Hundreds of people in Mexico City stretch out for a 'mass nap' to commemorate World Sleep Day
Lolling with bright blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, hundreds of Mexicans laid sprawled out on the ground at the base of the city’s iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap. Dubbed the "mass siesta," the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.
Ceasefire talks with Israel and Hamas expected to restart
Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.
Boeing plane found to have missing panel after flight from California to southern Oregon
A post-flight inspection revealed a missing panel on a Boeing 737-800 that had just arrived at its destination in southern Oregon on Friday after flying from San Francisco, officials said, the latest in a series of recent incidents involving aircraft manufactured by the company.
A warming island's mice are breeding out of control and eating seabirds. An extermination is planned
Mice accidentally introduced to a remote island near Antarctica 200 years ago are breeding out of control because of climate change, and they are eating seabirds and causing major harm in a special nature reserve with "unique biodiversity."
Canada
-
Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years
A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
RTB decision allowing eviction for landlord's use found 'patently unreasonable' in B.C. court
A residential eviction for landlord's use that was approved by B.C.'s Residential Tenancy Branch has been overturned in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
-
Windows smashed as annual anti-police brutality march takes place in Montreal
Montreal police were keeping a close watch as demonstrators took to the streets for the annual anti-police brutality protest Friday afternoon. The protest began at 5 p.m. Friday at Beaudry metro station and travelled along Ste-Catherine, heading west.
-
'His only mistake was wanting his crackers': Owner demands justice after emu viciously killed
A family is reeling after two people broke into an enclosure on their hobby farm south of Brantford, Ont., and killed one of their pet emus.
World
-
W5
W5 In search for freedom, Chinese migrants increasingly risk it all by braving the Darien Gap
A W5 crew crosses the Darien Gap -- knows as planet's most dangerous 100 kilometre stretch -- along with thousands of migrants destined for the United States and Canada.
-
Ceasefire talks with Israel and Hamas expected to restart
Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.
-
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
-
Boeing plane found to have missing panel after flight from California to southern Oregon
A post-flight inspection revealed a missing panel on a Boeing 737-800 that had just arrived at its destination in southern Oregon on Friday after flying from San Francisco, officials said, the latest in a series of recent incidents involving aircraft manufactured by the company.
-
Israel approves plan to attack Rafah but keeps truce hopes alive
Israel on Friday approved a potential assault on the Gaza city of Rafah while also keeping ceasefire hopes alive with plans to send another delegation to Qatar for talks on a possible hostage deal with Islamist militant group Hamas.
-
Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after relationship with district attorney
A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew Friday from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump after a judge ruled he had to leave or Willis couldn't continue to pursue the charges.
Politics
-
'Baloney factory': Eby mocks Poilievre letter asking B.C. to join carbon price fight
A letter from Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to British Columbia Premier David Eby, asking him to help halt a federal carbon price increase, was dismissed by Eby as a "baloney factory" campaign tactic.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
Health
-
Hundreds of people in Mexico City stretch out for a 'mass nap' to commemorate World Sleep Day
Lolling with bright blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, hundreds of Mexicans laid sprawled out on the ground at the base of the city’s iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap. Dubbed the "mass siesta," the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.
-
Some doctors sneak education into their online content to drown out misinformation
Some experts say one of the best ways to fight a rising tide of medical misinformation on social media is to drown it out with captivating content backed by science, and Deshauer, an Ontario-based internal medicine and rheumatology specialist, is among a growing cohort of doctors and researchers doing just that.
-
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Sci-Tech
-
The 'drinking bird' makes a comeback and could power your gadgets with clean energy
The top-hatted 'drinking bird,' once a fixture in science classrooms for demonstrating the basics of thermodynamics, is making a surprising comeback — as the inspiration for a new clean-energy generator that could one day power your watch and phone.
-
Open-ocean orcas that hunt the world's biggest predators may be a new population: UBC researchers
Researchers from the University of British Columbia say they've identified a potentially new population of open-ocean orcas, that hunt the biggest predators on the planet.
-
Canada could follow U.S. and ban TikTok, tech analyst says
If the U.S. bans TikTok over national security concerns, a tech analyst says Canada could follow suit.
Entertainment
-
Extended cut of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie hits streaming with ‘Cardigan’ and four bonus songs
Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.
-
'My heart is broken today': L.A. home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne is destroyed in fire
A Los Angeles home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne was destroyed in a fire Friday.
-
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-Su convicted of sexual harassment
South Korean actor Oh Yeong-Su, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game," was convicted on Friday on charges of sexual harassment and handed a suspended prison sentence, a court official said.
Business
-
Cryptocurrency fraud: Prosecutors seek up to 50 years in prison for Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's orchestration of one of history's largest financial frauds in his quest to dominate the cryptocurrency world deserves a prison sentence of 40 to 50 years, federal prosecutors on Friday told a federal judge.
-
February housing starts increased 14% from January: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in February climbed 14 per cent compared with January.
-
Tesla settles race bias lawsuit by Black former worker after US$3 million verdict
Tesla has settled a long running lawsuit by a Black former factory worker who claimed he was subjected to severe racial harassment, according to a court filing on Friday, as the electric carmaker faces a series of other discrimination lawsuits.
Lifestyle
-
Hundreds of people in Mexico City stretch out for a 'mass nap' to commemorate World Sleep Day
Lolling with bright blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, hundreds of Mexicans laid sprawled out on the ground at the base of the city’s iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap. Dubbed the "mass siesta," the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.
-
Galapagos Islands to double tourist entry fees amid concerns over rising visitor numbers
Tourists to the Galapagos Islands will be asked to pay twice as much in entry fees from this year amid concerns that a rise in visitor numbers is putting pressure on the ecologically sensitive destination.
-
Toronto could turn decommissioned Scarborough RT into linear park
The Scarborough RT may be a thing of the past, but a motion headed for city council next week could reimagine the 6.4-kilometre railway as a park of the future.
Sports
-
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
-
'Lighthearted' Vancouver Whitecaps confident ahead of FC Dallas matchup
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without some major baggage as they hit the road this season.
-
Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
Autos
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
-
Buying an EV can save you money the longer and farther you drive it: UBC study
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
-
Tesla is the worst performing stock in the S&P 500. Analysts say it has further to fall
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.