Sci-Tech

    • Federal government launching research institute for AI safety

    Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne announces the launch of the Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/AP Photo) Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne announces the launch of the Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/AP Photo)
    Share

    The federal government is opening a research centre that will study risks posed by artificial intelligence technology. 

    It says AI can be misused in election interference efforts, disinformation campaigns and cybersecurity breaches.

    Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne called the centre a key player for building public trust in artificial intelligence technology.

    The Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute will collaborate with similar institutes in other countries as part of a new international network.

    Work at the centre will include projects directed by the government focusing on priorities like cybersecurity.

    Ottawa is allocating $50 million over five years to the centre, part of $2.4 billion in AI-related funding announced in this year’s federal budget. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News