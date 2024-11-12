Federal government launching research institute for AI safety

The federal government is opening a research centre that will study risks posed by artificial intelligence technology.

It says AI can be misused in election interference efforts, disinformation campaigns and cybersecurity breaches.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne called the centre a key player for building public trust in artificial intelligence technology.

The Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute will collaborate with similar institutes in other countries as part of a new international network.

Work at the centre will include projects directed by the government focusing on priorities like cybersecurity.

Ottawa is allocating $50 million over five years to the centre, part of $2.4 billion in AI-related funding announced in this year’s federal budget.

