What we know about 'malicious' attack on French train network ahead of Olympics opening

BREAKING Scotiabank suffers direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning.
French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of co-ordinated "malicious acts” upended high-speed train lines.
Officials said the arson attacks and other vandalism on the rail system were a form of sabotage on a pivotal day of the Games. There was no sign of a direct connection to the Olympics, but authorities are investigating.
Travel for hundreds of thousands of travellers was disrupted on the rail system linking Paris to the rest of France and to neighbouring countries. No injuries have been reported.
Here is what to know:
Details were still emerging, but officials say that there were arson attacks and other “criminal acts” of vandalism.
Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said people fled fires and incendiary devices were discovered. Authorities said they had found at least three fires, triggering disruptions especially affecting Paris' Montparnasse station.
“Everything indicates that these are criminal fires,” Vergriete said.
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said intelligence services are trying to find the perpetrators of “acts of sabotage” that he called “prepared and co-ordinated.”
They happened against a backdrop of global tensions and heightened security measures in Paris as the city prepared for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Paris prosecutors launched investigations into crimes that could carry 15- to 20-year prison sentences.
Jean-Pierre Farandou, CEO of rail company SNCF, said on French TV network BFMTV that the acts showed “a desire to seriously harm” the French and that their nature implied “a premeditated, calculated, co-ordinated attack.”
French trains and the larger transport system faced delays, with some trips taking hours longer than they normally do or halted altogether.
The delays rippled out internationally to stations in London. Many travellers were planning to converge on Paris for the opening ceremony, and many vacationers — including Parisians hoping to escape the Olympics — were also in transit.
A SNCF official on Atlantique line says two of its trains carrying athletes to the Olympics were stopped, including one journey that was cancelled.
Two German athletes in showjumping said they will miss the opening ceremonies because of lengthy delays, German news agency dpa reported.
“It’s a real shame, but we would have arrived too late,” said rider Philipp Weishaupt, who was travelling with teammate Christian Kukuk. “There was no longer a chance of making it on time.”
The train company said it did not know when traffic would resume and feared that disruptions would last “at least all weekend” as it makes repairs.
SNCF advised passengers to postpone their journeys and avoid going to stations, saying all tickets were exchangeable and refundable.
So far, French authorities have not said who is suspected of plotting and executing the arson attacks.
Asked about whether they could be linked to Russia, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said “maybe,” adding that the attacks could also have been homegrown. She called them “malicious acts.”
Other French officials said it was too early to say whether there is any Russian connection.
The reason people are asking that question is that French officials and cybersecurity experts in the U.S. and Europe have identified an intensifying effort from Russia to undermine France, particularly the Olympic Games, and President Emmanuel Macron, who is one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters in Europe.
Also, French authorities have foiled several plots to disrupt the Olympics, including arresting a Russian man this week on suspicion of planning to destabilize the games.
The train disruptions mark a rocky start to the biggest event France has ever organized. The Olympics are a pivotal moment for Macron, who his facing political turmoil after recent legislative elections.
Macron is welcoming over 110 heads of state and government Friday for the opening ceremony and championed a summit a day earlier where world and business leaders pledged billions in financing to support sporting initiatives aimed at accelerating sustainable development.
The Olympics are the best way to convince the world to “choose France,” Macron said this week, trotting out a motto geared toward boosting foreign investment in the country. “It will promote our landscapes, our facilities, our savoir-faire as well, our gastronomy.”
Friday's grandiose opening ceremony was set to welcome the world, but the train line failures and expected storms appear to be quite literally raining on Macron's parade.
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning.
The Paris Summer Olympics officially get underway today with a unique opening ceremony. Instead of marching into a stadium, representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats along the River Seine.
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that sabotage and arson that hit key parts of France's high speed rail network on the eve of the Olympics had 'a clear objective: blocking the high speed train network.'
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
A team of Polish divers has discovered the wreckage of an old sailing ship loaded “to the brim” with luxury goods including porcelain items and about 100 bottles of Champagne and mineral water about 58 meters (190 feet) deep off the Swedish coast.
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
Canada's top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.
Nearly 500 evacuees from Jasper have arrived in Calgary with more expected as the wildfire in their community continues to burn out of control.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of another infamous cartel leader, were arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas on Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that sabotage and arson that hit key parts of France's high speed rail network on the eve of the Olympics had 'a clear objective: blocking the high speed train network.'
South African police arrested 95 Libyan nationals in a raid on a suspected secret military training camp on Friday and authorities said they were investigating whether there were more illegal bases in other parts of the country.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic nominee for president, is attempting to bridge divides within the party over the war in Gaza, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself while also focusing on alleviating Palestinian suffering.
French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of co-ordinated 'malicious acts' upended high-speed train lines.Here's what happened and what we know so far.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
The current official residence for Canada's representative in New York City is 'being readied for sale,' according to a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada.
Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, will head the UN's Economic and Social Council.
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
As more West Nile Virus cases are being reported in North Texas, a 15-year survivor of the severe neuroinvasive form of the virus is sharing his harrowing experience from late August 2009.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending one dose of HPV vaccine for children and youth between nine and 20 years old.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
OpenAI said on Thursday it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.
Jennifer Aniston is criticizing JD Vance for comments he made in his past about women without children.
'Skibidi Toilet' is already an internet sensation and now its about to get even more exposure after the YouTube series is being developed for TV and film, according to a report by Variety.
'Deadpool and Wolverine' is a showcase for the bromance stylings of its stars, who pull out all the stops to cap Fox's Marvel movies.
Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says Bell should be embarrassed by the terrible cellphone service the territory has been getting over the last several months.
Walmart Canada said on Thursday it has invested $53 million to increase hourly wages for about 40,000 of its store associates earlier this month.
More than 97 per cent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike's CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
A Las Vegas woman was living with her parents in 2015 when her dog Gizmo slipped past a faulty gate in the backyard of their home and disappeared. After nine years, they've finally been reunited.
A study says Prince Edward Island is the second most overworked province in Canada based on average weekly hours worked, while New Brunswick falls in third.
'Skibidi Toilet' is already an internet sensation and now its about to get even more exposure after the YouTube series is being developed for TV and film, according to a report by Variety.
The Paris Summer Olympics officially get underway today with a unique opening ceremony. Instead of marching into a stadium, representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats along the River Seine.
Canada Soccer chief executive officer Kevin Blue said he was investigating a potential 'systemic ethical shortcoming' within the program but has not considered pulling the women's soccer team from the Paris Olympics due to a drone spying scandal.
Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame for its shoddy season.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
One of Oscar Mayer's hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
With cargo ships, tankers, cruise lines and aircraft operations, Burrard Inlet is one of the busiest harbours in the country.
It’s been a harrowing 24 hours for people living near Golden, B.C., where officials say an out-of-control wildfire has destroyed homes along with other structures.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
An Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.
Police have released new video footage showing an armed carjacking in a Richmond Hill parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning.
The Paris Summer Olympics officially get underway today with a unique opening ceremony. Instead of marching into a stadium, representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats along the River Seine.
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
The self-proclaimed 'Shawarma Capital of Canada' is using the Middle Eastern dish to educate Ottawa residents about weather warnings.
Ottawa's luxury home market is seeing a boost in 2024, with a "significant increase" in homes priced at $2 million and higher entering the market, according to a new report. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this summer.
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
The OQLF has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
Bombardier Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of US$19 million, up from a loss of US$35 million a year earlier, as its revenue grew 32 per cent.
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
Edmonton police on Friday will give an update on Project Gaslight, the investigation into an extortion series targeting local South Asian homebuilders.
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
The price of gas decreased in all three Maritime provinces for the second week in a row.
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
Postmedia Network Inc. announced Friday plans to buy certain businesses belonging to SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two insolvent companies behind Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
Winnipeg's cycling community came together Thursday night to remember the victim in a fatal hit-and-run last month.
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning.
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
An annual report from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) shows Regina’s crime rate increased slightly from 2022 to 2023.
Police in Moose Jaw have laid charges following a more than year-long investigation involving firearms trafficking in the city.
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
Nurses at Saskatoon's two busiest hospitals are once again sounding the alarm about severe overcapacity concerns in the emergency departments.
A Saskatoon mother says she feels a “little bit better” knowing that police caught her son’s accused killer.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public to find alternate routes to avoid the 400 block of Second Line West due to an increased police presence Friday morning.
An Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
A 16 year old has been arrested and police are looking for three more teens after an assault in London involving a gun.
A not-so-warm welcome for the leader of the federal Conservative party Thursday night, as Pierre Poilievre was greeted by protesters outside an appearance in north London.
Roadwork to eliminate one of London’s worst traffic bottlenecks has been delayed by a decision not to fund its skyrocketing price tag.
Georgian Bluffs' Grey Road 17 is closed after early-morning crash.
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
Grey Bruce Public Health advises the public to remain vigilant about the risk of rabies after a bat from Grey-Bruce tested positive for the viral disease.
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
Essex County OPP say an Amherstburg resident has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into the ditch.
Bubba Pollock pleaded guilty to harassment back in January and was court Thursday for sentencing.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.
An elderly woman who struck and killed a 52-year-old father who was working in a construction zone near Victoria last year will not face criminal charges in the case, authorities announced Thursday.
The B.C. government says wineries can import grapes and juice to make their 2024 vintages after "devastating" losses this winter.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Lethbridge has been no stranger to extreme heat over the last couple weeks.
To break down barriers, an adaptive water skiing clinic was held for those with mental and physical disabilities on Tuesday evening...
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is asking the public to find alternate routes to avoid the 400 block of Second Line West due to an increased police presence Friday morning.
Canada's top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.
A day before a strike was to begin, Group Health Centre and CUPE Local 894 in Sault Ste. Marie reached a tentative contract Thursday.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.