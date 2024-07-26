Entertainment

    • Justin Timberlake's attorney disputes he was intoxicated when arrested for DWI

    Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday morning and will perform as scheduled in Chicago on Friday and Saturday. (Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday morning and will perform as scheduled in Chicago on Friday and Saturday. (Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.

    “The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI,” Edward Burke, attorney for Timberlake, said in a statement. “The police made a number of very significant errors in this case.”

    “Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today,” Burke continued. “But the fact remains, he was not intoxicated and they made an error in arresting him for it. We are confident that this charge will be dismissed.”

    The singer was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York in June. He is currently on tour for his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was” and was not present at the hearing.

    According to police, the singer was observed driving a 2025 BMW in the early morning hours and was “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.” He allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and also failed to maintain in his lane of travel, a statement from Sag Harbor Police read.

    After an officer initiated a traffic stop, Timberlake told police he “had one martini and I followed my friends home,” according to court records.

    A Sag Harbor Village Police Department officer described Timberlake as “unable to divide attention,” adding “he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

    An arraignment in the case is scheduled for next month.

    CNN’s Zenebou Sylla, Marianne Garvey, Linh Tran and Mark Morales contributed to this report

