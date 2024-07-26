Sports

    • Canada Soccer head investigating 'systemic ethical shortcoming' amid spying scandal

    PARIS -

    The head of Canada Soccer said he is investigating a potential "systemic ethical shortcoming" as the organization deals with a drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics.

    Kevin Blue, Canada Soccer’s chief executive officer and general secretary said the future of women's coach Bev Priestman is pending the outcome of the organization's review.

    Priestman was suspended and removed from the women's team after a member of her staff was caught using a drone to spy on closed practices conducted by New Zealand's team. 

    Blue said players on the Canadian women's team were not involved in any unethical behaviour.

    Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive officer David Shoemaker told reporters in Paris that Priestman was likely aware that drones were used to spy on New Zealand’s practices in France. Priestman has denied the allegation.

    Blue also said there was an incident involving the men's national team at Copa America, but did not provide details.

    Canada, the defending Olympic champion, defeated New Zealand 2-1 on Thursday in its opening match.

    More details to come.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024

