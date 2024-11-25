Trudeau directs key adviser to deliver renewed national security strategy

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has directed a top adviser to deliver a renewed national security strategy setting out a framework for Canada's security, defence and diplomatic posture.

In a mandate letter to national security and intelligence adviser Nathalie Drouin, Trudeau says he expects her to consult Canadians and work through the national security council to develop the strategy.

He says the strategy, to be ready next year, should be reviewed every four years to ensure it remains current and responsive.

Trudeau also says he expects Drouin, who became security adviser last January, to manage the flow of intelligence and analysis necessary for him to effectively fulfil his duties.

In addition, he cites a need to improve transparency and dialogue with Canadians -- especially those directly affected by emerging threats -- to help raise awareness and improve Canada's ability to respond.

Trudeau says this includes better dialogue with parliamentarians, civil society representatives, diaspora communities, provinces and territories, Indigenous groups, allied partners, industry and others.

