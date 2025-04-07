ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Three weeks left until election day. Candidate nominations close today. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Gap between Conservatives and Liberals narrowing in polls

Gap between Conservatives and Liberals narrowing in polls

CTV National News: Housing, health care key issues ahead of week three of election campaign

CTV National News: Housing, health care key issues ahead of week three of election campaign

CTV National News: Leaders focused on delivering policies addressing trade war

CTV National News: Leaders focused on delivering policies addressing trade war



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.