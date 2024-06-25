Ottawa urges Canadians to leave Lebanon while they can due to escalating violence
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is urging Canadians to leave an increasingly volatile Lebanon while they can.
In a statement today, Joly says the security situation could deteriorate further without warning due to sustained and escalating violence between Hezbollah and Israel.
Joly says it is not the time to travel to Lebanon, and for Canadians now there, it is time to leave while commercial flights remain available.
She warns that if the armed conflict intensifies, it could affect people's ability to leave the country and Canada's capacity to provide consular services.
Canada is not currently offering assisted departures or evacuations for Canadians in Lebanon, and these are not guaranteed.
Joly urges Canadians in Lebanon to consult the federal government's travel advisories regularly and to register with the federal service for Canadians abroad to receive important updates.
"Canadians should make sure their travel documents and those of their spouse and dependent children are always up to date and secure," Joly added.
The government says Canadians who need emergency consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Canada to Lebanon at 961 4 726 700 or Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.
