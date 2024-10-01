Number of Iranian targets 'on the table' following attacks on Israel, ambassador says
Israel’s ambassador to Canada says the international community needs to send a “concise, concentrated, focused message to the Iranian regime,” following attacks on Israel Tuesday.
In an interview on CTV News Channel’s Power Play, Iddo Moed would not comment when asked by host Vassy Kapelos whether Israel has ruled out strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.
But when pressed on potential retaliation to Tuesday’s attacks, Moed said “the nuclear issue is part and parcel” of Iran’s wider threat to Western democracies.
“I can't speak about that,” Moed also said, when asked again whether Israel is considering counterattacks aimed near Iranian nuclear facilities.
“But you can imagine that we have a range of targets that we can go after in Iran, and all of that is on the table,” he added.
Israeli media reported on Tuesday that missiles had been shot into Israel from Iran. Moed said the final tally was 181 ballistic missiles, shot into Israel in two waves, aimed primarily at the most populated areas.
Though there was damage and several people injured, there were no casualties in Israel, Moed said. There have been reports of a casualty in Jericho, in the West Bank.
“They’re very dangerous and very lethal, they’re very serious, the Iranian regime, in using whatever means they have to erase Israel off the map and then to continue with the revolution,” Moed said. “And so we speak to the people of Iran and tell them we are with you. We're standing with you.
“But it's the Iranian regime that is so dangerous and needs to be addressed,” he added.
Iran’s attack follows the deaths of several leaders of Iran-backed militias, including leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah.
In a post on social media Tuesday, the Israeli Defence Forces wrote that “Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences.”
“We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel,” the post also states.
In a post on social media, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada condemns Iran's "reckless attack" against Israel, saying "it puts innocent civilians at risk."
"We fully support Israel's right to defend itself against this attack," Trudeau said, "and we repeat our call for de-escalation across the region, for the safety of all civilians."
Meanwhile, during a press conference on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reiterated the Canadian government’s pleas for the at-least 45,000 Canadians believed to be in Lebanon to leave the country.
“These attacks from Iran will only serve to further destabilize the region, and it must stop,” Joly said. “This is a very dangerous time for the Middle East."
She also said she’s been in contact with her Israeli, Arab, and G7 foreign minister counterparts.
Joly said 200 Canadians were evacuated over the weekend, with plans for another 200 to leave Beirut today, and 600 seats reserved on flights from Lebanon to Turkiye.
“My point to all of us watching, if you are offered a seat, please take it, and it is time to leave Lebanon now, and please don't go to Lebanon,” Joly said.
The Canadian government has been encouraging Canadians to leave Lebanon since last October, though that message has increased in urgency in recent weeks.
You can watch the full interview with Iddo Moed on CTV News Channel’s Power Play in the video player at the top of this article.
With files from CTV News Supervising Producer Stephanie Ha
