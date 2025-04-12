ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Record Store Day brings dozens of audiophiles together to seek limited edition vinyl

By Joseph Bernacki

Dozens of people were lined up outside of Into The Music early Saturday morning at the Exchange District vinyl hub. Record Store Day selections were available at six different music stores in the city. Owner Greg Tonn said there were more than 100 unique releases to purchase starting Saturday. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)