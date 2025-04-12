ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Weezer bassist’s wife Jillian Shriner was recovering from cancer-related surgery before arrest

By CNN

Published

Scott Shriner and Jillian Shriner in 2018. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.