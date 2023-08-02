Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage.

In a brief statement issued by the prime minister on Instagram, he said that after "many meaningful and difficult conversations" the pair have "made the decision to separate."

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," said Trudeau in his post, which was also shared by Gregoire Trudeau's account.

For the well-being of their children, the Trudeaus are asking Canadians to respect the family's privacy at this time.

The prime minister and Gregoire Trudeau have three children: Xavier who is 15, Ella-Grace who is 14, and Hadrien who is nine.

In a separate release, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed that the pair have "signed a legal separation agreement."

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," said PMO spokesperson Alison Murphy in the statement.

Trudeau's office said that the prime minister and Sophie are "focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," and both will be "a constant presence in their children’s lives."

Canadians can expect "to often see the family together, and they plan to be together on vacation, beginning next week."

Trudeau and his family have lived in Rideau Cottage on the Rideau Hall grounds in Ottawa since he became prime minister, given the state of disrepair of the prime minister's official residence 24 Sussex Drive. He also has a cottage at Harrington Lake, in Gatineau, Que.

As a political power couple, the pair has had a high public and international profile predating Trudeau's time in elected office. Already, the news of their legal separation has been picked up by outlets across the world.

Justin Trudeau leaves with his new bride Sophie Gregoire in his father's 1959 Mercedes 300 SL after their marriage ceremony in Montreal on May 28, 2005. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Trudeau, 51, and Gregoire Trudeau, 48, were married on May 28, 2005 at a widely-covered ceremony in Montreal, after Trudeau and the then-Quebec TV personality became engaged in 2004.

The pair first met in their youth, as Gregoire Trudeau went to school with Trudeau’s youngest brother, Michel, and then reconnected and began dating after co-hosting the Montreal Grand Prix charity ball in 2003.

In an anniversary post last year, Gregoire Trudeau spoke about the pair navigating "sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between." In the social media post, she acknowledged that long-term relationships can be "challenging in so many ways."

In a post marking the occasion this year, the prime minister shared a photo of the couple holding hands, with the caption: "Every mile of this journey together is an adventure. I love you, Soph. Happy anniversary!"

Gregoire Trudeau has played a prominent role alongside Trudeau in his successive election campaigns.

And, while she has been at the prime minister's side on fewer public occasions recently— prompting predictable speculation about the state of their relationship—she has continued to use her platform to promote causes that she cares about, including mental health and wellness, as well as women's' rights.

This spring it was announced that she is writing two books that will be published by Penguin Random House.

The first, "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other" has been billed as an "inspirational self-discovery and wellness book for adults" and is expected to publish in spring 2024. Gregoire Trudeau is also working on a children's' picture book in 2025, that will "draw on Sophie's own love for nature and her advocacy work in mental health and emotional literacy."

The family last appeared together at last month's Canada Day events, and the prime minister and his wife most recently travelled together to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III in May and hosted U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's official visit to Ottawa in March.

Trudeau was first elected as the MP for Papineau, Que. in 2008. The then still-growing Trudeau family moved from Montreal to Ottawa as Trudeau's political career advanced, ahead of him entering the Liberal leadership race which he went on to win handily in 2013.

After watching his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau announce a separation from his mother Margaret Trudeau while in-office back in 1977, Trudeau wrote in his 2014 memoir 'Common Ground' about the impact his parent's divorce had on him, and the considerations he and Gregoire Trudeau about the addition strain political life can have on a marriage.

Trudeau became prime minister in 2015, securing a majority mandate and has since led the Liberal party to two minority victories in 2019 and 2021. Trudeau has repeatedly stated his intent to stay at the helm of the party into the next federal election.

Last week he oversaw a massive reshuffling of his front bench, reassigning the majority of his cabinet ministers in an effort to refocus his government on the affordability issues that are top of mind for Canadians.

More coming...