Conservatives kick off return to House with new call for Speaker Greg Fergus to resign

Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives returned to the House of Commons on Tuesday with a renewed call for Speaker Greg Fergus to resign, this time over "very partisan" and "inflammatory" language used to promote an upcoming event.

In a letter Official Opposition MP Chris Warkentin sent to Fergus on Tuesday morning, he takes the position that the way the invitation is worded flies in the face of Fergus' responsibility to remain MPs' impartial adjudicator.

"With such a highly partisan description, your event appears more akin to a partisan political rally than anything else. A Speaker cannot credibly claim to be objectively policing debate in the House of Commons by day, while holding partisan attack rallies against the Leader of the Official Opposition by night," Warkentin writes.

According to a screenshot of the invitation included in the Conservatives' submission to the Speaker, the plug for the event read in part: "While Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives propose reckless policies that would risk our health, safety, and pocketbooks, our Liberal team is focused on making like more affordable."

'Miscommunication': Liberals revise wording

The online listing for the June 4 "summer evening with the honourable Greg Fergus" was removed from the Liberal party's website, and replaced with revised wording.

According to Liberal Party spokesperson Parker Lund, that's because there was a "miscommunication" between the party and Fergus' riding association, "which led to the wrong text being put on the website."

Lund noted the event being put on by his riding association is free, and the wording was "auto-populated, standard language," used to promote other Liberal events.

He also noted that even as Speaker, Fergus remains an MP and "it is very common for MPs to hold summer events to thank and show their appreciation to local supporters and volunteers."

Now, the invitation for the summer gathering reads: "It has been too long since I have had the opportunity to see you, and we must change this! That is why I am writing [to] invite you to join me… to enjoy a fun-filled Summer kick-off BBQ with good cheer, refreshing drink, and appetizing food."

Warkentin raised his concerns directly in the House of Commons on Tuesday morning, and his arguments about Fergus' partisanship were endorsed by the Bloc Quebecois.

Not the first time Fergus under fire

This is not the first time Fergus has faced calls to from the role as Speaker since he was elected to the prestigious role in October 2023.

In December 2023, Fergus faced a fierce push to relinquish his Speakership over sending what was deemed an "inappropriate" personal video message in his Speakers' garb, to a long-time Liberal friend.

After the message played at a provincial party event – something Fergus said he was unaware would happen – MPs from all sides of the House remarked on his err in judgment, but the push for his ouster was Conservative-led and backed by the Bloc.

Ultimately, his peers recommended against calling for his resignation and instead called for Fergus to reimburse for any parliamentary resources used to create the video, formally express his remorse, and enact clearer parameters for future Speakers' impartiality and non-partisanship.

In delivering an apology to the House of Commons over this ordeal, Fergus thanked MPs for giving him a "second chance" and vowed that "nothing like this will never happen again."

Then just a few weeks ago – after Fergus kicked Poilievre out of the House after refusing to withdraw calling the prime minister "wacko," amid a heated exchange that saw Trudeau accuse Poilievre of being "spineless" – Conservative MPs revived Fergus resignation calls, arguing he was running the House with two sets of rules. This expression of dismay did not materialize into any formal push for his ouster.

Fergus was first elected to the House in 2015, representing the National Capital Region riding of Hull-Aylmer, Que. and before becoming Speaker he held a series of parliamentary secretary roles, including to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While Fergus is still a sitting Liberal MP, as Speaker he does not participate in Liberal caucus meetings nor in House debates, and he would only cast a vote in the Commons, in the case of a tie.

CTV News has asked the Speaker's office for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…