Canada

    • 'They were barricaded': Defence begins case in trial for Freedom Convoy organizer

    'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King pictured in Ottawa on May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King pictured in Ottawa on May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The defence for Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King is arguing that protesters were trapped within downtown Ottawa when police moved to end the three-week demonstration in 2022.

    That February, Ottawa police warned protesters they would face charges if they didn't stop blocking streets, and King was one of those arrested during the operation.

    He has pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences.

    Defence lawyer Natasha Calvinho says all levels of government failed Ottawa residents -- not King or anyone else who was "peacefully" protesting COVID-19 measures.

    She says King and other truckers were barricaded in, pointing to heavy equipment and cement dividers that police and city officials put around the downtown perimeter after the protest began.

    Calvinho is also arguing that King was not in control of other protesters whose trucks were parked on downtown streets, how they got there or why they did what they did.

    King was a prominent figure in the convoy that gridlocked the area near Parliament Hill as part of a protest against public-health restrictions, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the federal government.

    The defence called its first witness, Daniel Bulford, on Wednesday.

    The 42-year-old is a former RCMP officer whom Freedom Convoy organizers appointed as a security co-ordinator.

    Bulford testified in the Superior Court of Ontario that police surrounded the downtown core with barricades, heavy equipment such as graders and other city vehicles in an attempt to prevent more trucks from getting near Parliament.

    He said that during the early days of the demonstration, he had no idea who King was, and he believed the leaders of the Freedom Convoy movement were Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

    The defence is expected to call further witnesses throughout the week, with closing arguments expected by next Tuesday.

    Lich and Barber were also arrested and charged for their role in the protest. Their criminal trial, which is taking place separately from King's, is set to continue next month.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News