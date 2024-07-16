Canada

    • The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know

    This electron microscope image shows human respiratory syncytial virus particles in blue and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies in yellow from the surface of human lung cells. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP) This electron microscope image shows human respiratory syncytial virus particles in blue and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies in yellow from the surface of human lung cells. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP)
    Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.

    New guidance on vaccines

    As of July 12, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) now recommends RSV vaccines for individuals who are 75 years old and older, especially those who have a greater risk of developing severe RSV.

    Based on current evidence and expert opinion, NACI said in a news release, it also strongly recommends vaccines for those aged 60 and older who live in nursing homes and other chronic care facilities.

    What is RSV?

    RSV is a common contagious virus that often causes bronchiolitis, a lung infection, and pneumonia.

    Infants face the highest risk of developing severe RSV disease, however, this risk also increases with age and with certain medical conditions, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). It can lead to serious complications for older people, including hospitalization and death.

    What are the symptoms?

    RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms that usually begin two to eight days after exposure to the virus, according to PHAC.

    Those with RSV may experience a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, fever and less appetite and energy. Infants may be irritable, have trouble breathing and have less appetite and energy.

    What is the treatment?

    RSV infections are usually mild and last about one to two weeks. If you are infected, health officials recommend you stay home and limit contact with others.

    They also recommend lots of rest and drinking plenty of fluids. Take over-the-counter products, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, if you have a fever. Seek immediate care or go to the hospital if you're having trouble breathing or become dehydrated, PHAC adds.

