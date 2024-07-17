Politics

    Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned.

    The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about "appointments."

    The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle, in an effort to satiate Liberals looking for a refresh.

    CTV News reached out to the Prime Minister's Office to ask about the content of the meeting, they declined to provide comment on the record.

    After last month's stunning Toronto-St. Paul's byelection defeat, some Liberal MPs wanted an emergency caucus meeting held, a push the prime minister resisted. 

    Gathering his front bench now also follows ramped up rumours about Mark Carney entering federal politics.

    The years-long Carney chatter was given new life in recent days, after Trudeau divulged that he's been talking to the former Bank of Canada governor about joining the fold. 

    "I think he would be an outstanding addition at a time when Canadians need good people to step up in politics," Trudeau told reporters last week, facing questions about him potentially replacing Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in her economic portfolio.

    On Tuesday, Freeland said she too speaks to Carney "often" and is grateful for "any support he can offer" the party, but that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister. 

    With files from CTV News' Brennan MacDonald and Rachel Swatek

