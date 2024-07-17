Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned.
The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about "appointments."
The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle, in an effort to satiate Liberals looking for a refresh.
CTV News reached out to the Prime Minister's Office to ask about the content of the meeting, they declined to provide comment on the record.
After last month's stunning Toronto-St. Paul's byelection defeat, some Liberal MPs wanted an emergency caucus meeting held, a push the prime minister resisted.
Gathering his front bench now also follows ramped up rumours about Mark Carney entering federal politics.
The years-long Carney chatter was given new life in recent days, after Trudeau divulged that he's been talking to the former Bank of Canada governor about joining the fold.
"I think he would be an outstanding addition at a time when Canadians need good people to step up in politics," Trudeau told reporters last week, facing questions about him potentially replacing Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in her economic portfolio.
On Tuesday, Freeland said she too speaks to Carney "often" and is grateful for "any support he can offer" the party, but that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister.
With files from CTV News' Brennan MacDonald and Rachel Swatek
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden, under fire from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while on a trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.
DEVELOPING RNC live updates: Donald Trump Jr., JD Vance set to speak tonight
Follow for the latest updates on the third day of the Republican National Convention.
Poilievre vows to fire envoy as Canada buys a $9M condo for diplomat in NYC
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
Here's who will take the podium today at the Republican National Convention
This year's Republican National Convention continued Wednesday with a packed list of speakers including vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Rare photos reveal uncontacted tribe in Peruvian Amazon as loggers move in
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned. The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about 'appointments.' The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle.
Canada
-
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
-
Teens could face charges after homes damaged in 'ding dong ditch' pranks, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking parents to speak with their teenagers following a "frenzy" of recent door-knock pranks in Surrey, B.C., that have escalated into property damage.
-
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
-
'The city is not designed to handle this amount of water': Official says little could have been done to prevent Toronto flooding
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
-
'Tragic trend' of fatal crashes prompts plea from B.C. Highway Patrol
Mounties who patrol B.C.'s highways are urging drivers in the province to slow down amid a 'tragic trend' of recent, fatal crashes.
-
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING RNC live updates: Donald Trump Jr., JD Vance set to speak tonight
Follow for the latest updates on the third day of the Republican National Convention.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden, under fire from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while on a trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.
-
Here's who will take the podium today at the Republican National Convention
This year's Republican National Convention continued Wednesday with a packed list of speakers including vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
-
Violent clashes erupt between police and protesters in Dhaka even after 6 die during campus protests
Several major universities in Bangladesh agreed to shut their doors Wednesday after at least six people died in violent campus protests, while protest organizers announced they would shut down all but essential services and relentless clashes between demonstrators and police stretched into the night.
-
Traces of cyanide are found in the blood of Vietnamese and Americans found dead in a Bangkok hotel
Initial autopsy results showed traces of cyanide in the blood of six Vietnamese and American guests at a central Bangkok luxury hotel and one of them is believed to have poisoned the others over a bad investment, Thai authorities said Wednesday.
-
U.S. military ends Gaza floating pier mission to bring aid to Palestinians by sea
The U.S. military announced on Wednesday that its mission to install and operate a temporary, floating pier off the coast of Gaza was complete, formally ending an extraordinary but troubled effort to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
Politics
-
Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned. The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about 'appointments.' The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle.
-
Poilievre vows to fire envoy as Canada buys a $9M condo for diplomat in NYC
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
-
In ethics hearing about Liberal minister, business exec admits he lied to a reporter
The chief witness in a parliamentary probe said Wednesday that he lied to a reporter when asked about ethics allegations against a federal minister.
Health
-
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
-
Ontario reports rise in mpox cases. Here is what you need to know
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
-
What a doctor needs to check after cardiac arrest, according to new research
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
Sci-Tech
-
A meteor streaked over the NYC skyline before disintegrating over New Jersey
A meteor streaked over the New York City skyline before disintegrating over nearby New Jersey, according to NASA.
-
Stegosaurus fossil fetches nearly US$45M, setting record for dinosaur auctions
The nearly complete fossilized remains of a stegosaurus fetched US$44.6 million at auction Wednesday, Sotheby's said. The buyer's name was not disclosed.
-
NASA cancels its moon rover mission, citing cost overruns and launch delays
NASA said Wednesday it's cancelling its water-seeking moon rover, citing cost overruns and launch delays.
Entertainment
-
Emmy nominations 2024: 'Shōgun' makes history
'Shōgun,' the historical drama based on James Clavell's bestselling novel, broke a record with its Emmy nominations on Wednesday.
-
Martin Short, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Ryan Gosling among Canadians with Emmy noms
Canadian actors Martin Short and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will compete against each other for the Emmy Award for best lead in a comedy series.
-
Alec Baldwin says he may sue prosecutor, sheriff over 'Rust' trial
Alec Baldwin has informed a New Mexico state prosecutor and sheriff he may sue them after it emerged they withheld evidence from his defence team during their botched attempt to prosecute him over a fatal shooting on the movie set for 'Rust.'
Business
-
The last cards have been dealt as the iconic Mirage closes its doors on the Las Vegas Strip
A final blast from The Mirage's signature volcano marked the passage Wednesday of an aging Las Vegas resort that wowed crowds when it opened in 1989 and went on to revolutionize the casino resort industry and reshape Las Vegas as a tourist destination.
-
Group in charge of Google's $100M for news outlets lays out its governance model
The group Google asked to distribute $100 million to news outlets in Canada has publicly released its governance model, which it says focuses on sustainability, equity and innovation within the industry.
-
The Body Shop International nears sale — but it doesn't include the Canadian assets
The Body Shop International is in talks to be sold to a consortium backed by a British beauty tycoon, but right now the potential deal doesn't include Canadian assets.
Lifestyle
-
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
-
'It's this or that': Why some Canadians aren't having kids anymore
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
-
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Sports
-
Most Canadians plan to follow Paris Olympics in some capacity: Poll
A majority of Canadians will watch this summer's Paris Olympics in some capacity but only a small percentage will follow closely, according to a new national poll.
-
Paris mayor dips into the Seine River to showcase its improved cleanliness before Olympic events
After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the long-polluted Seine River on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise to show the river was clean enough to host open swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics — and the opening ceremony on the river nine days away.
-
Design of Calgary's new arena expected to be revealed Monday
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
Autos
-
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
-
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
-
Novice driver fled police travelling 188 km/h on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Local Spotlight
Cemetery 'investigators' connecting families with forgotten gravestones
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first pitched, Vancouverites can climb the stairway to nowhere
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
Sudbury's Big Nickel celebrates its 60th birthday
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist riding across Canada for children's charity stops in Montreal
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Ontario dad highlights Calgary Flames' act of kindness
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Vancouver
-
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
-
Convicted murderer dies in B.C. prison after 37 years
An inmate serving an "indeterminate sentence" for second-degree murder has died in prison in Abbotsford, B.C., officials say.
-
2 teens arrested for shooting pellet gun at strangers in Delta, B.C., police say
Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a series of random assaults with a pellet gun in Delta, B.C., according to local police.
Toronto
-
'The city is not designed to handle this amount of water': Official says little could have been done to prevent Toronto flooding
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
-
Flooding raises questions about Toronto's vulnerability to large storms
A massive rainstorm which flooded roads, basements and businesses in the city Tuesday is raising questions about Toronto's preparedness when it comes to major weather events.
-
Nearly 200 charges laid after largest firearm seizure in Peel police history
Peel Regional Police say that they have seized 71 firearms and arrested 10 people, marking the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.
Calgary
-
Design of Calgary's new arena expected to be revealed Monday
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
-
Calgary could drop to lowest outdoor water restriction level early next week if pipe remains stable
Calgary could drop down to its lowest level of outdoor water restrictions early next week if the recently repaired feeder main remains stable through the weekend.
-
Calgary dog owners concerned over new U.S. border rules taking effect Aug. 1
Calgary dog owners are expressing concern over new U.S. border rules that could prevent them from taking their furry friends over the American border in just a couple of weeks.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa shoppers getting booze in Quebec as talks in LCBO strike resume
After nearly two weeks there's movement on the LCBO strike. Contract negotiations have resumed between the LCBO and the union representing 9,000 workers who walked off the job 13 days ago.
-
Dedicated Ottawa paramedic unit aims to help in ByWard Market
There are now paramedics assigned full-time to work in the ByWard Market, as a response to an increasingly toxic drug supply.
-
Man, 26, shot dead in Orléans Tuesday night
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
4 arrested in Montreal and Edmonton after 2 men killed in 2023
A multi-police operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.
-
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
-
Montreal network to tackle 'explosion' in infections such as syphilis with new trials
A Monteal-based HIV/AIDS research network is expanding its scope in response to a dramatic rise in rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis.
Edmonton
-
Teacher, students who witnessed deadly classroom attack in Leduc testify during murder trial
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
-
Edmonton sets heat record for July 17, more record setting days to come
Edmonton has set a new record high for July 17. Temperatures hit 34.0 C Wednesday afternoon, eclipsing the old daily record high of 33.9 degrees from 1920. (The official high will be determined later in the day.)
-
Attempted murder charge laid in violent, random assault on Jasper Avenue: police
Police say intoxication was likely a factor in a violent, random assault in Edmonton last week.
Atlantic
-
Positive tuberculosis case found at N.S. child-care centre
Nova Scotia Public Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at an unnamed facility.
-
N.B. man, 24, dies following collision between dirt bike and side-by-side
A 24-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a collision between a side-by-side and dirt bike near Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, N.B.
-
Police arrest 4 people after early morning Dartmouth shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
-
'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
-
'Everybody enjoys a hotdog': Skinner's celebrates 95 years
In 1929, the inaugural Academy Awards were handed out, the game of Bingo was created, and a Lockport, Man. restaurant opened its doors for the first, but not the last time.
Regina
-
Regina man who killed his wife will get a new trial, following successful appeal
A Regina man who stabbed his wife to death in 2017 is getting a new trial, following a recent ruling from the province's court of appeal.
-
Magnet Hill in Swan Valley area becomes popular tourist attraction
A natural wonder in western Manitoba has become a popular tourist attraction.
-
Woman charged after allegedly breaking into Regina school
A woman is facing two charges after she allegedly broke into a north Regina school earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. garage door company calls imitation websites 'absolutely disgusting' for scamming clients
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A young Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Second body recovered from Grand River, search called off for missing women
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospitals locked down following bomb threat
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
-
Saskatoon group wants city to trim trees to get campers out of their parks
Residents in a Saskatoon neighbourhood are calling on the city to alleviate the issue of encampments in their parks.
-
Saskatchewan limits provincial fire ban to northern forests only
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is downgrading a province-wide fire ban it issued last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Two charged after victim was threatened with handgun on northern Ont. trail
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
-
Sault Ste. Marie murder trial scheduled for January 2026
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
-
Sudbury driver charged with impaired following Manitoulin crash
A 19-year-old from Sudbury who was already on probation has been charged with impaired driving following a crash on Manitoulin Island on July 13.
London
-
Federal program encourages homeowners to go green by phasing out oil heating, and promoting low carbon materials
Retro-fitting your home to make it more energy efficient will save you in the long run - that’s according to green homes expert Derek Satnik. “So if you’re talking about the best opportunities, honestly it probably is in fixing up what we already have,” he explained.
-
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
-
Woman facing charges after swinging a knife at people, Tasered by police
A 31-year-old woman from London is facing serious charges after swinging a knife while chasing a man on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Barrie
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
-
McKee challenges life sentence as ‘cruel and unusual punishment’
Brad McKee challenges mandatory life sentence as cruel and unusual punishment under the Charter following 2022 conviction of first-degree murder.
-
Police release photo of suspect vehicle after shots fired at an East Gwillimbury home
Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a home in the Town of East Gwillimbury.
Windsor
-
‘It’s not going to be easy’: Windsor dog owners hopeful for cross-border exemption
Windsor, Ont. residents who want to take their dogs across the border next month remain hopeful the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will make an exemption for Canadians when new rules aimed at controlling the spread of rabies take effect on Aug. 1.
-
Convenience stores gearing up to enter alcohol market
As grocery stores prepare to toast a new selection of alcoholic products this week, convenience stores are also gearing up to enter the alcohol market.
-
Police respond to weapons call involving machete
The Windsor Police Service has taken one person into custody following an incident in the area of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
-
B.C. pledges support for court challenge over equalization, mulls its own claim
British Columbia is providing "full support" to Newfoundland and Labrador's court challenge over federal equalization payments, while it considers its own claim to ensure fair treatment from Ottawa, Premier David Eby said Wednesday.
-
B.C. artists' eclectic collaborations inspire unexpected love story
Timothy Wilson Hoey never expected to move out to the country, let alone befriend his new next-door neighbour, a goat named Kevin.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Lethbridge
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial hears covert late-night shipment was underwear, guitar
Police suspected two COVID-19 protesters at Coutts, Alta., were set to receive a covert, late-night shipment of guns, but a courier told court Wednesday it was socks, underwear and a guitar.
-
Tim Hortons raising funds to send underserved kids to camp for a week
Tim Hortons stores across Canada are raising funds to send kids to camp as part of its annual ‘Camp Day’ campaign.
-
Contest to award ownership of Cardston, Alta., business closes
Those looking to win a small business in a small southern Alberta town will need to wait for a different opportunity after the owners of Cardston's Cobblestone Manor said they did not reach the goal in their contest.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault Ste. Marie murder trial scheduled for January 2026
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
-
Suspect on probation caught with $15K in fentanyl, Sault police say
Police in Sault Ste. Marie responding to an unrelated call last week discovered a suspect on probation with what appears to be 100 grams of fentanyl.
-
Sault Ste. Marie looks at plan to get goose droppings under control
Meeting on Monday, city council in Sault Ste. Marie directed staff to look into developing a goose management plan.
N.L.
-
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
-
Love it or hate it, there's no escaping this week's symphony in the St. John's harbour
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.