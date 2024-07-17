Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

DEVELOPING Live updates from the RNC: Donald Trump makes an appearance
Follow for the latest updates on the third day of the Republican National Convention.
U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after Biden cancelled a speech due to the diagnosis.
"He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms, Jean-Pierre said.
As he boarded Air Force One to depart Las Vegas to recuperate in Delaware, Biden told reporters: "Good, I feel good." But he climbed the stairs slowly, holding the railing tightly and pausing a few steps in and again towards the top.
The illness comes at a crucial time for Biden, who has been losing ground in battleground states against Republican Donald Trump, who is headlining a triumphant convention this week after he survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.
The White House said Biden planned to spend a long weekend at his Delaware beach house. It was unclear how long the sickness would keep him for the campaign trail.
Minutes after the announcement, the president's motorcade was on the move to the Las Vegas airport after taping a radio interview in the city.
Biden had greeted a couple of dozen people at a Mexican restaurant prior to going into the radio interview. He was running late to deliver a speech to Latino civil rights group UnidosUS when the organizer, Janet Murguia, announced he had tested positive for COVID.
There were groans in the conference room at the news.
"He said to tell my folks that we're not going to get rid of him that quickly, we're going to have a chance to hear from him in the future directly," Murguia said.
Biden, who had spent two nights in Vegas on the campaign trail, is locked in a battle with some fellow Democrats who worry he is too old to seek re-election and want him to step aside in favour of another candidate.
He has been defiant in the face of the calls to quit the race, telling one interviewer that only the "Lord Almighty" could persuade him to go.
"He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," said Jean-Pierre.
Biden suffered a blow earlier on Wednesday when a prominent Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Adam Schiff of California, said it was time for him to "pass the torch" to someone else.
Some 40 per cent of Democratic registered voters said Biden should drop his re-election bid, in a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Tuesday. Some 65 per cent of independent registered voters agreed with them.
Some 58 per cent of Democratic registered voters told the poll they believed Biden is too old to work in government -- 70 per cent of independent registered voters agreed.
The White House cited Biden's doctor as saying he had been suffering from upper respiratory symptoms earlier in the afternoon.
"He felt OK for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus," the statement said.
The White House said Biden will be self-isolating in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
His symptoms are mild and he has received an initial dose of Paxlovid, the doctor said.
Biden's last bout with COVID began in July 2022. He tested positive on July 21, recovered on July 27, tested positive with a rebound case on July 30 and was finally cleared on Aug 7.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Steve Holland and Costas Pitas; Editing by Eric Beech, Heather Timmons and Daniel Wallis)
Follow for the latest updates on the third day of the Republican National Convention.
Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday.
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Farm equipment maker John Deere says it will no longer sponsor 'social or cultural awareness' events, becoming the latest major U.S. company to distance itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted by conservative backlash.
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
The defence for Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King is arguing that protesters were trapped within downtown Ottawa when police moved to end the three-week demonstration in 2022.
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
The Edmonton Police Service held a news conference on Wednesday in hopes of generating new information on the 2021 disappearance of Nicole Frenchman.
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
Authorities are asking parents to speak with their teenagers following a "frenzy" of recent door-knock pranks in Surrey, B.C., that have escalated into property damage.
Follow for the latest updates on the third day of the Republican National Convention.
Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance will introduce himself to a national audience Wednesday as he addresses the Republican National Convention.
U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.
Russia's foreign minister said Wednesday that Russia has 'irrefutable evidence' that imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is guilty of espionage, one day before Gershkovich is scheduled to appear in court.
A legendary French priest and a lifelong advocate of the homeless has been accused of committing acts that would amount to 'sexual assault or sexual harassment,' his foundation said Wednesday, in the latest instance of a Catholic spiritual leader facing allegations of abusing his power to harm women.
The U.S. military announced on Wednesday that its mission to install and operate a temporary, floating pier off the coast of Gaza was complete, formally ending an extraordinary but troubled effort to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned. The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about 'appointments.' The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
The chief witness in a parliamentary probe said Wednesday that he lied to a reporter when asked about ethics allegations against a federal minister.
Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday.
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
A meteor streaked over the New York City skyline before disintegrating over nearby New Jersey, according to NASA.
The nearly complete fossilized remains of a stegosaurus fetched US$44.6 million at auction Wednesday, Sotheby's said. The buyer's name was not disclosed.
NASA said Wednesday it's cancelling its water-seeking moon rover, citing cost overruns and launch delays.
'Shōgun,' the historical drama based on James Clavell's bestselling novel, broke a record with its Emmy nominations on Wednesday.
Canadian actors Martin Short and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will compete against each other for the Emmy Award for best lead in a comedy series.
Alec Baldwin has informed a New Mexico state prosecutor and sheriff he may sue them after it emerged they withheld evidence from his defence team during their botched attempt to prosecute him over a fatal shooting on the movie set for 'Rust.'
A final blast from The Mirage's signature volcano marked the passage Wednesday of an aging Las Vegas resort that wowed crowds when it opened in 1989 and went on to revolutionize the casino resort industry and reshape Las Vegas as a tourist destination.
Farm equipment maker John Deere says it will no longer sponsor 'social or cultural awareness' events, becoming the latest major U.S. company to distance itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted by conservative backlash.
The group Google asked to distribute $100 million to news outlets in Canada has publicly released its governance model, which it says focuses on sustainability, equity and innovation within the industry.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Canada has lost one of its top medal hopefuls for the Paris Olympics after world champion decathlete Pierce LePage pulled out with a back injury.
A majority of Canadians will watch this summer's Paris Olympics in some capacity but only a small percentage will follow closely, according to a new national poll.
After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the long-polluted Seine River on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise to show the river was clean enough to host open swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics — and the opening ceremony on the river nine days away.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
David McCann works on Granville Island and claims a piece of concrete fell from underneath the Granville Bridge, crashing down close to one of his buildings.
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
As the wildfire service braces for a possible surge in fire activity in the days ahead, a wildfire in B.C.’s interior region closed a highway for hours.
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
Peel Regional Police say that they have seized 71 firearms and arrested 10 people, marking the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.
A massive rainstorm which flooded roads, basements and businesses in the city Tuesday is raising questions about Toronto's preparedness when it comes to major weather events.
The death of a man in the Calgary community of Forest Lawn over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.
The public will soon get to see the design of Calgary's new event centre.
Calgary could drop down to its lowest level of outdoor water restrictions early next week if the recently repaired feeder main remains stable through the weekend.
After nearly two weeks there's movement on the LCBO strike. Contract negotiations have resumed between the LCBO and the union representing 9,000 workers who walked off the job 13 days ago.
There are now paramedics assigned full-time to work in the ByWard Market, as a response to an increasingly toxic drug supply.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
The Office québécois de la langue française, the province’s language watch dog has concluded that a Quebec-based business signage complies with the new French language law.
Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday.
Enzo, a giant domesticated tegu lizard, has been found after it went missing from a Sherbrooke residence on Saturday.
Edmonton has set a new record high for July 17. Temperatures hit 34.0 C Wednesday afternoon, eclipsing the old daily record high of 33.9 degrees from 1920. (The official high will be determined later in the day.)
Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
Nova Scotia Public Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at an unnamed facility.
A 24-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a collision between a side-by-side and dirt bike near Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, N.B.
Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
You may come across a Facebook post about a missing child or a lost pet – it may tug on your heartstrings and you may be trying to help, but that is exactly what scammers are counting on.
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
One man has been arrested and one man is still at large after escaping from a correctional centre in Yorkton in the early hours of July 7.
A Regina man who stabbed his wife to death in 2017 is getting a new trial, following a recent ruling from the province's court of appeal.
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
Between supply chain issues and inflation, food prices have seen sharp increases over the past few years.
It’s been a devastating week for Temiscaming, a town in northwestern Quebec located on the Ontario-Quebec border.
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
Retro-fitting your home to make it more energy efficient will save you in the long run - that’s according to green homes expert Derek Satnik. “So if you’re talking about the best opportunities, honestly it probably is in fixing up what we already have,” he explained.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
London police say that four people are in custody, following an east end crash this afternoon involving a stolen car.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
Brad McKee challenges mandatory life sentence as cruel and unusual punishment under the Charter following 2022 conviction of first-degree murder.
Windsor, Ont. residents who want to take their dogs across the border next month remain hopeful the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will make an exemption for Canadians when new rules aimed at controlling the spread of rabies take effect on Aug. 1.
As grocery stores prepare to toast a new selection of alcoholic products this week, convenience stores are also gearing up to enter the alcohol market.
The Windsor Police Service has taken one person into custody following an incident in the area of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
The kitchen at the Pendray Inn and Tea House in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood has received a major accolade, not for the food it serves, but for the food it throws away – or doesn't.
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Lethbridge Polytechnic will soon offer its own primary care paramedic program, along with a number of new trades and general arts and science certificates.
Police suspected two COVID-19 protesters at Coutts, Alta., were set to receive a covert, late-night shipment of guns, but a courier told court Wednesday it was socks, underwear and a guitar.
Tim Hortons stores across Canada are raising funds to send kids to camp as part of its annual ‘Camp Day’ campaign.
Harm-reduction organizations in northeastern Ontario are reacting to recent comments made by federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre regarding supervised consumption sites.
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie responding to an unrelated call last week discovered a suspect on probation with what appears to be 100 grams of fentanyl.
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.