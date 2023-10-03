Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday.
It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Fergus becomes Canada's 38th Speaker and the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role. Fergus takes on the job as MPs' impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.
"Respect is a fundamental part of what we do here. We need to make sure that we treat each other with respect, that we show Canadians the example, because there can be no dialogue unless there's a mutual understanding of respect," Fergus said in his first remarks from the Speaker's chair, following an hours-long election process.
"There can be no ability to pursue the arguments, to make your points be heard, unless we all agree to extend to each other that sense of respect and decorum," Fergus continued. "So I'm going to be working hard on this, and I need all of your help to make this happen. Because this is the place where hard debates will happen."
Fergus was first elected to the House in 2015, representing the National Capital Region riding of Hull-Aylmer, Que. Though, his experience in the Commons dates back decades, coming first in 1988 to work as a parliamentary page.
- Capital Dispatch: Sign up for the latest in federal politics and why it matters
- Top headlines on Canadian politics, all in one place
The extremely rare mid-session Speaker election occurred on account of Anthony Rota's resignation last week over his errant and embarrassing invitation and recognition of a man who fought alongside the Nazis in the Second World War during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Parliament.
Fergus was one of seven MPs who were seeking the Speakership. The other contenders were Liberal MP Alexandra Mendes, Liberal MP Sean Casey, Liberal MP Peter Schiefke, Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont, NDP MP Carol Hughes and Green MP Elizabeth May.
Just as the House began sitting on Tuesday, Liberal MP Stephane Lauzon, who had been on the list of candidates as of Monday evening, took himself out of the running. His decision followed a Liberal caucus meeting early Tuesday during which the vote was discussed.
7 CANDIDATES WANTED ROLE
With Dean of the House Bloc Quebecois MP Louis Plamondon presiding for his sixth time on Tuesday morning, voting got underway after an hour of speeches from the candidates and a recognition of Rota's service.
"Before we begin I would like to say to Mr. Rota who proceeded me, that I have great admiration for all of the excellent work he accomplished during his two terms as Speaker. He was an excellent Speaker, let us commend him for the great work he did," Plamondon said in French, to applause.
The need for a reset and reprioritizing decorum were recurring themes expressed by Speaker-hopefuls as they took turns making one last pitch to their peers.
"We can do better, and we must. If individual members are willing to be part of a collective effort to restore public confidence in the way we treat each other and the rules of Parliament, then I would be honoured to lead that cause. If, on the other hand, members are comfortable with the current state of decorum and level of respect for the office of the Speaker, please don't vote for me," Casey said.
Conservative MP and deputy Speaker leading into this special election, d'Entremont spoke about the difficult circumstances that led to this occasion, as well as how his two years of experience have confirmed his "deep desire" to take on the top job. He pitched his experience, "calm French Acadian demeanor," and personal relationships with his colleagues, as assets.
Appearing virtually due to her current inability to board an airplane after experiencing a stroke this summer, May spoke about how all candidates were "more than qualified to be good Speakers" and acknowledged her chances were slim.
"I pledge my support to the next Speaker. Whoever is brave enough, go back to following our rules," May said.
It took MPs just under an hour to take their turns casting their ballots in the polling booths set up on the House floor.
Post ballot box inspection, voting has begun.— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) October 3, 2023
MPs told to put No. 1 next to their first choice on the ballot, continue ranking for each contender they want to vote for. Names listed in alphabetical order.
After casting their vote, MPs have been asked to leave the area. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/2UTv7tUIhn
The House administration was responsible for tallying the results. MPs who were present to vote in-person — a requirement for this election — were asked to rank their choices, but didn't have to include all seven contenders on their ballot.
Under this process, it will not be revealed how many ballots it took for Fergus to receive the absolute majority needed, nor by how many votes he won.
WHAT IS SPEAKER'S ROLE?
The duties of the House of Commons Speaker extend beyond the role Canadians most often see them play, as the impartial adjudicator of House proceedings, maintaining order and decorum while interpreting parliamentary rules.
Fergus, as a very recent parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, may have an uphill battle to convince his opposition colleagues of his neutrality in his decisions.
As Speaker, he will no longer participate in Liberal caucus meetings nor in debates, and will only vote in the case of a tie.
The Speakers chair is seen before the House of Commons begins session, Tuesday, September 26, 2023 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Fergus will also take on key administrative and managerial functions, as well as ceremonial and diplomatic responsibilities when he acts as a representative of the Canadian Parliament.
The Speaker job comes with a $92,800 salary top-up on the base $194,600 MP salary — the same amount a minister receives. It also comes with an official residence called The Farm in the community of Kingsmere in Chelsea, Que., as well as a modest apartment in West Block for what can often be late nights in the big chair.
Typically, the deputy and assistant deputy Speakers are named in subsequent days and generally are decided upon by consensus amongst the parties.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Fergus becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role, in the wake of Parliament facing international headline-grabbing acrimony.
CN Rail experiencing network-wide system failure; VIA, GO and others affected
CN Railway is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is also affecting VIA, GO and other trains.
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
Trump returns to his fraud trial, and judge explains a comment that Trump took as a victory
A New York judge on Tuesday took the air out of a big statute of limitations win that former President Donald Trump claimed he had scored in the first hours of his civil business fraud trial. Trump's legal team has argued that the time limit cuts off most of the case.
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
Canada
-
CN Rail experiencing network-wide system failure; VIA, GO and others affected
CN Railway is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is also affecting VIA, GO and other trains.
-
Regimental funeral for slain B.C. RCMP officer to take place Wednesday
Mourners will gather in Langley, B.C., Wednesday for a regimental funeral procession, memorial service and final salute to honour an RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.
-
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
-
Canada offers to help UN military intervention in Haiti led by Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is determining how it can best help with an international military intervention in Haiti, leaving it unclear whether this will involve a military role for Canada.
-
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
World
-
The UN food agency says that 1 in 5 children who arrive in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished
At least one in five children arriving in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished and more than 90 per cent of arrivals haven't eaten in days, the UN food agency said Tuesday.
-
2 U.S. Army soldiers killed, 12 injured in crash of military transport vehicle in Alaska
Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed and 12 others injured after a military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt road leading to a training area in Alaska, officials said.
-
Shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall kills at least 2, and a suspect is in police custody
A shooter opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the center of Thailand's capital Tuesday afternoon, killing at least two people before being apprehended, authorities said.
-
Azerbaijan arrests several former top separatist leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh
Authorities in Azerbaijan arrested several former separatist leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday after reclaiming control of the Armenian-populated breakaway region in a lightning military operation last month, a top Azerbaijani news agency said.
-
Kidnapping suspect who left ransom note also gave police a clue - his fingerprints
A fingerprint on a ransom note led police to a kidnapping suspect's camper in New York where 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet, ending a two-day search sparked by the girl's disappearance during a family camping trip, officials said.
-
Jury hears Manuel Ellis' last words at trial of Washington officers accused in the Black man's death
Jurors heard the last words of Manny Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who was punched, shocked with a Taser, put in a chokehold and held face down, during opening statements Tuesday in the trial of three Washington police officers accused in his death.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Fergus becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role, in the wake of Parliament facing international headline-grabbing acrimony.
-
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
-
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
Health
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
Ontario Pharmacists Association says ability to prescribe birth control should be next
Pharmacists in Ontario can now diagnose and treat 19 common ailments but they still can't prescribe birth control or emergency contraception.
Sci-Tech
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
-
How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.
Business
-
Jury selection begins in trial of fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried
Jury selection began Tuesday in the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after a prosecutor revealed that no discussions about a potential plea agreement took place in the 10 months since the cryptocurrency executive was arrested and brought to the United States.
-
Stock market today: Unrelenting rise in Treasury yields drags Wall Street lower
Wall Street is sinking again under the weight of higher yields in the bond market.
-
WestJet temporarily suspends flights between Toronto and Montreal
Travellers flying between Toronto and Montreal now have one less option for the winter after WestJet temporarily removed service between the two cities.
Lifestyle
-
Order a bagel and schmear at Feltz Bagels, and you'll be fed an original piece of art
"Feltz Bagels," the latest installation from British artist Lucy Sparrow, uses approximately 30,000 pieces of felt to recreate the look and feel of the authentic Jewish bagel shops prominent in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.
-
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
-
Study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
The younger and more comfortable in new technology a person is, the more likely they are to be addicted to the internet, according to a new study.
Sports
-
Plans to accommodate transgender swimmers at a World Cup meet scrapped because of lack of entries
Plans for the first "open category" swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors at a World Cup this weekend have been scrapped because of a lack of entries.
-
Mavs and Timberwolves play in Abu Dhabi as Gulf region's influence with the NBA grows
The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves play Thursday in the first of two preseason games in the United Arab Emirates capital, but most of the real action is taking place off the court.
-
Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA to prevent witness tampering in his Women's World Cup kiss case
FIFA moved to block potential witness tampering by Luis Rubiales when its disciplinary committee suspended the now-ousted Spanish soccer president, the sport's governing body said in a written verdict explaining the decision.
Autos
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.