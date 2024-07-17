Politics

    • Premiers push federal government to accelerate NATO defence spending

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston chairs a meeting with Canada's premiers during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press) Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston chairs a meeting with Canada's premiers during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Premiers are urging the federal government to move up its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of GDP on defence spending by 2032.

    The calls are happening at Canada's Premiers summit in Halifax, where the future of the Canada-U.S. trade relationship has been discussed amid the looming U.S. presidential election in November.

    "I’m encouraging the federal government to move more quickly," Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told reporters on Wednesday. "I think the timeline we have to think about is the next administration, whoever that may be, in the United States of America. So let’s hit that target in the next four years with a credible plan to do so."

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford also said he would like to see the federal government accelerate its 2032 deadline.

    "I think we can move forward as quickly as possible. It’s great when you have everyone around the table in a consensus after we discuss it," Ford said.

    Last week at the NATO summit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is expected to reach two per cent of its GDP on defence by 2032, but specific cost details on how Canada will get there have yet to be provided. 

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Alice Munro monument to remain in Clinton

      Central Huron council discussed the monument during its most recent meeting, in light of the revelation of sexual abuse in Munro’s Clinton home by her second husband against her daughter, that Munro allegedly turned a blind eye to.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

      The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News