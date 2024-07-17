Premiers push federal government to accelerate NATO defence spending

Premiers are urging the federal government to move up its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of GDP on defence spending by 2032.

The calls are happening at Canada's Premiers summit in Halifax, where the future of the Canada-U.S. trade relationship has been discussed amid the looming U.S. presidential election in November.

"I’m encouraging the federal government to move more quickly," Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told reporters on Wednesday. "I think the timeline we have to think about is the next administration, whoever that may be, in the United States of America. So let’s hit that target in the next four years with a credible plan to do so."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also said he would like to see the federal government accelerate its 2032 deadline.

"I think we can move forward as quickly as possible. It’s great when you have everyone around the table in a consensus after we discuss it," Ford said.

Last week at the NATO summit, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is expected to reach two per cent of its GDP on defence by 2032, but specific cost details on how Canada will get there have yet to be provided.