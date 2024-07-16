Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited

LIVE UPDATES Toronto flooding: Numerous road closures, thousands without power
There have been widespread reports of flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada now saying that up to 125 millimetres of rain could eventually fall.
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says crews on the ground have been doing preliminary work around the perimeter of the fire, while water bombers from the province and Quebec attack it from above.
Furey says New Brunswick is also providing help, but resources from the rest of Canada are limited as fires burn across the country.
The premier held a news conference today from Halifax, where he says fire and emergency preparedness has been discussed at length during the three-day meeting of Canada's premiers.
Labrador City is home to about 7,450 people and is the second community in the region to be evacuated because of forest fires in as many months.
Furey says the 14-square-kilometre blaze remains about six kilometres from the town and about one kilometre from the community's landfill.
Nearby Wabush, N.L., and Fermont, Que., are on evacuation alert in case the fire gets any closer.
All three mines in the area — Montreal-based Champion Iron Ltd. in Fermont, Que.; Toronto-based Iron Ore Co. of Canada in Labrador City; and Minnesota-based Tacora Resources Inc. in Wabush — are temporarily shut down because of the fire.
Labrador City Mayor Belinda Adams officially declared a state of emergency Monday evening, a decision she says will give the town access to more emergency services.
Residents of Labrador City were ordered to evacuate on Friday evening and drive six hours east to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, where Furey says more than 6,000 evacuees have checked in with emergency services teams.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.
Here's a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Donald Trump's life and its aftermath.
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has cancelled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
The moment some of Chicago’s tallest buildings were simultaneously struck by lightning was caught on camera on Sunday.
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
Jubilant and emboldened after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt, Republicans on Monday nominated the former president to lead their ticket for a third time and welcomed Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.
Police in Thailand say the bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected.
After the Ohio senator was announced as Trump's vice presidential pick on Monday, one thing became clear: Vance, a 39-year-old Republican with less than two years in Congress, is not well-known among many in his party, even in the swing states Trump hopes he'll deliver.
South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday that a senior North Korea diplomat based in Cuba has fled to South Korea, the latest defection by members of the North's ruling elite that likely hurt leader Kim Jong Un's push to bolster his leadership.
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday 'the buck stops with me' as questions have swirled about the agency’s security preparations following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Saturday.
Although it’s not an official agenda item at the meeting of Canada’s premiers in Halifax this week, the provincial leaders are sharing concerns about the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump and reassessing the level of protection needed to keep themselves safe.
Quebec's premier wants to bring the issue of asylum seekers to the attention of his fellow provincial leaders.
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
The Federal Court of Canada is being asked to declare that only humans — and not artificial intelligence — can be considered authors under Canada’s copyright law.
Students in Prince Edward Island will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms this upcoming school year.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Yet another performer has learned that singing 'The Star Spangled-Banner' is not easy. Country music artist Ingrid Andress performed the national anthem on Monday at 2024 Home Run Derby. She made some choices. It was notable, but probably not the way Andress intended.
A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in June fell nine per cent compared with May.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the issue of competition in the big tech-dominated digital wallet market should be on the Competition Bureau's radar.
If you're spending hours 'doomscrolling' on your smartphone every night looking at social media, news and other sites, it can "create a lot of anxiety and stress" in your life, according to an Ottawa registered psychotherapist.
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
Colombia's soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, police said Monday.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said Monday he was 'humiliated' after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend.
Weeks before the Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water, according to official data.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One year after a city councillor from Merritt, B.C., was killed in a hit-and-run, her daughter has put out an emotional plea for information that could help authorities identify the driver involved.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a brush fire that scorched a large swath of a popular seaside park in Nanaimo, saying upwards of 150 young people were partying in the park when the blaze began.
The premiers of British Columbia and Alberta are making a joint announcement Tuesday regarding cross-border wine sales.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two patients.
A heat warning has been issued for large parts of Alberta, where Environment Canada is warning daytime highs up to 36 C could linger for the next eight to 10 days.
TC Energy Corp.'s ill-fated Keystone XL pipeline has suffered a major blow after a trade tribunal decision that tossed out its claim to US$15 billion in damages.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa-Gatineau with wind gusts capable of producing heavy rain, wind and hail arriving in Ottawa this afternoon.
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood is being shortlisted as a possible candidate for the installation of a tent-like "sprung structure" to house asylum seekers.
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16 and 17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers, according to one former employee.
Live music pulses through the air as Henry Leung casts a lure into the murky waters of the Lachine Canal at a site wedged between a noisy festival and the high-rises of Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood.
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Almondo Sewell is back with the Edmonton Elks. Sewell rejoined the CFL franchise Tuesday as its defensive line coach. He replaces Nate O'Neal, who resigned.
There is further risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 46-year-old man wanted for numerous firearm, assault and unlawful confinement charges.
The federal government is spending $2.2 million on upgrades to an airport in Cape Breton to make room for increased traffic.
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
It was a busy weekend for Saskatchewan RCMP officers as they responded to 147 calls for service during Country Thunder.
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
A woman’s body was recovered Monday from the banks of Grand River in Kitchener, Ont.
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
A 68-year-old from Oshawa has been charged following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Strong Township on Monday.
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
OPP in Huron County are warning of a scam making the rounds on local social media groups. In particular, a post created on Monday that was making the rounds and being shared by social media users into Tuesday.
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in Springwater Township in 2022.
One couple is revolutionizing the non-alcoholic beverage market in Simcoe County.
A Barrie man faces charges and a 90-day driver's licence suspension after allegedly speeding nearly double the posted limit while intoxicated along Highway 400.
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
A Windsor Paralympian is now competing as a motivational speaker.
Cleanup is underway in parts of Windsor after a storm blew through the region Monday night. Showers are expected to continue Tuseday, clearing up by early afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
Vancouver Island University says it has "regrettably" launched legal action against pro-Palestinian protesters, who it says ignored a trespass notice and a deadline to leave their encampment at the campus in Nanaimo, B.C.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
A new pilot program is helping to find, track and remove contaminated materials from Lethbridge's green and blue carts using artificial intelligence (AI).
Southern Alberta farmers were happy to receive some of the wettest weather in recent years this spring.
The community-wide effort to save the YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie is officially a success.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie made an arrest Monday in a break, enter, theft and mischief case that took place March 31.
A 39-year-old in the Sault discovered the third time wasn’t the charm when he was arrested for breaking into the same business for a third time in just a few days.
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.