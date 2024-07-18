Days after shooting, Trump to address Republican National Convention on final day

Days after Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania, the former U.S. president is expected to address the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin.

Trump, now officially the party's pick for president ahead of November's election, will give a speech on the final day of the event. He is expected to accept the GOP's presidential nomination – his third consecutive nod from the party.

The timing of this speech has not yet been made public, but Day 4's session is slated to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

The speech comes days after Trump was injured in the ear following a shooting at a campaign event that left two people, including the suspected shooter, dead. The investigation into motive for this shooting is still under investigation.

With files from The Associated Press