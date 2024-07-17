Martin Short, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Ryan Gosling among Canadians with Emmy noms

Poilievre vows to fire envoy as Canada buys a $9M condo for diplomat in NYC
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
Canadian actors Martin Short and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will compete against each other for the Emmy Award for best lead in a comedy series.
Hamilton's Short has been nominated for his role in "Only Murders in The Building," while Toronto's Woon-A-Tai earned a nod for his role in "Reservation Dogs."
It's the third time Short has received the nod for portraying Oliver Putnam in the Hulu original, which is available in Canada on Disney Plus and airs on CTV. The series, which also stars fellow acting nominees Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, is headed into its fourth season.
Woon-A-Tai earned his first Emmy nomination for portraying Bear Smallhill, the leader of the Rez Dogs gang in the FX series about Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma.
Ryan Gosling of London, Ont., was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his stint hosting "Saturday Night Live."
The 76th Emmy Awards are set for Sept. 15.
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
This year's Republican National Convention continued Wednesday with a packed list of speakers including vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
The shooter who attempted to assassinate former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday normally would have been at work that day, but he told his boss he needed that the day off because he had 'something to do,' according to multiple law enforcement officials.
The chief witness in a parliamentary probe says he lied to a reporter when asked about ethics allegations against a federal minister.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he's trying to convince U.S. authorities that Canadian dogs should be allowed to cross the border without restrictions.
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
The Edmonton Police Service held a news conference on Wednesday in hopes of generating new information on the 2021 disappearance of Nicole Frenchman.
Several major universities in Bangladesh agreed to shut their doors Wednesday after at least six people died in violent campus protests, while protest organizers announced they would shut down all but essential services and relentless clashes between demonstrators and police stretched into the night.
Initial autopsy results showed traces of cyanide in the blood of six Vietnamese and American guests at a central Bangkok luxury hotel and one of them is believed to have poisoned the others over a bad investment, Thai authorities said Wednesday.
Sen. Bob Menendez has shown no sign he will voluntarily resign from the U.S. Senate following his conviction on bribery charges, leaving Democratic senators contemplating an expulsion effort to force him from office.
A former CIA employee and senior official at the National Security Council has been charged with serving as a secret agent for South Korea's intelligence service, the U.S. Justice Department said.
A North Korean official visiting Russia whose name matches that of a man cited by the secretive state's media as the leader of a military training contingent has drowned while swimming in a pond outside Moscow, Russian media have reported.
The defence for Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King is arguing that protesters were trapped within downtown Ottawa when police moved to end the three-week demonstration in 2022.
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
A meteor streaked over the New York City skyline before disintegrating over nearby New Jersey, according to NASA.
Social media platform X Corp and rocket company SpaceX will move their headquarters to Texas from California, billionaire Elon Musk, who controls both companies, said on Tuesday.
Students in Prince Edward Island will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms this upcoming school year.
'Shōgun,' the historical drama based on James Clavell's bestselling novel, broke a record with its Emmy nominations on Wednesday.
Alec Baldwin has informed a New Mexico state prosecutor and sheriff he may sue them after it emerged they withheld evidence from his defence team during their botched attempt to prosecute him over a fatal shooting on the movie set for 'Rust.'
The group Google asked to distribute $100 million to news outlets in Canada has publicly released its governance model, which it says focuses on sustainability, equity and innovation within the industry.
The Body Shop International is in talks to be sold to a consortium backed by a British beauty tycoon, but right now the potential deal doesn't include Canadian assets.
Amazon’s warehouses are especially dangerous for workers during the company’s annual Prime Day event, as well as the holiday season, according to an investigation by the U.S. Senate.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
A majority of Canadians will watch this summer's Paris Olympics in some capacity but only a small percentage will follow closely, according to a new national poll.
After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the long-polluted Seine River on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise to show the river was clean enough to host open swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics — and the opening ceremony on the river nine days away.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league but are having a tough time filling their stadium this year.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Authorities are asking parents to speak with their teenagers following a "frenzy" of recent door-knock pranks in Surrey, B.C., that have escalated into property damage.
Peel Regional Police say that they have seized 71 firearms and arrested 10 people, marking the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.
Drake was one of the many Torontonians whose homes was flooded during a record amount of rainfall in the city Tuesday.
A man who allegedly took off from Calgary police and engaged in a shootout on the QEII Highway is facing a plethora of charges.
Alberta's ombudsman says in a new report that low-income residents seeking benefits to cover off health-care costs face unfair barriers.
Calgary has been rated a top-10 city in Canada for families due to its access to health care and recreation facilities, according to a recent report.
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
Roads have reopened after a two-vehicle crash in the Glebe Wednesday afternoon that injured two people.
A multi-police operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.
A Monteal-based HIV/AIDS research network is expanding its scope in response to a dramatic rise in rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis.
The owner of a Quebec-based party supply store is criticizing the City of Brossard for not issuing a signage permit due to concerns about the English word 'party.'
A man is in hospital after being shot by police on Wednesday morning.
Edmontonians will have the chance to look up and see some aerial maneuvers on Thursday as the Italian Air Force aerobatic team performs in the sky.
Nova Scotia Public Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at an unnamed facility.
A 24-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a collision between a side-by-side and dirt bike near Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, N.B.
Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
Fisheries officers stopped five vehicles carrying zebra mussels at the Manitoba- Ontario border last month.
A total of 23 people with ties to Saskatchewan will attend the 2024 Summer Olympic Games later this month in Paris, France.
A company with a Regina connection is preparing to launch rockets into space. Avro Aerospace is assembling teams in Saskatchewan and Alberta to work on the project.
Yorkton RCMP are asking for help finding a man who failed to return to a correctional centre in Yorkton on Tuesday.
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a person they want to speak to in connection to an ongoing fraud scheme targeting the elderly.
Crews will be assessing the damage after heavy rain left a portion of freight rail tracks in south Kitchener suspended in midair.
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
Residents in a Saskatoon neighbourhood are calling on the city to alleviate the issue of encampments in their parks.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is downgrading a province-wide fire ban it issued last week.
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
A 19-year-old from Sudbury who was already on probation has been charged with impaired driving following a crash on Manitoulin Island on July 13.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.
London police say that four people are in custody, following an east end crash this afternoon involving a stolen car.
Smoke alarms helped alert fire crews and limit damage, following a blaze at Grand Bend's Royal Canadian Legion on Tuesday.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a home in the Town of East Gwillimbury.
Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant on Anne Street South.
As grocery stores prepare to toast a new selection of alcoholic products this week, convenience stores are also gearing up to enter the alcohol market.
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $12,000 in copper wiring was reported stolen from a wind farm.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service has sent out a notification to the public, warning community members to stay away from the Thames River.
British Columbia's premier says his government is providing "full support" to Newfoundland and Labrador's court challenge over federal equalization payments and mulling its own claim in an effort to ensure fair treatment from Ottawa.
Timothy Wilson Hoey never expected to move out to the country, let alone befriend his new next-door neighbour, a goat named Kevin.
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Those looking to win a small business in a small southern Alberta town will need to wait for a different opportunity after the owners of Cardston's Cobblestone Manor said they did not reach the goal in their contest.
A protester at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., described in court Tuesday a police presence so overwhelming and intimidating that he decided to go home early.
A southern Alberta man says it feels great to have won the lottery.
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie responding to an unrelated call last week discovered a suspect on probation with what appears to be 100 grams of fentanyl.
Meeting on Monday, city council in Sault Ste. Marie directed staff to look into developing a goose management plan.
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
