Entertainment

    • Martin Short, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Ryan Gosling among Canadians with Emmy noms

    Martin Short attends the Love Rocks NYC concert in New York on March 7, 2024. (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP) Martin Short attends the Love Rocks NYC concert in New York on March 7, 2024. (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)
    Share

    Canadian actors Martin Short and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will compete against each other for the Emmy Award for best lead in a comedy series.

    Hamilton's Short has been nominated for his role in "Only Murders in The Building," while Toronto's Woon-A-Tai earned a nod for his role in "Reservation Dogs."

    It's the third time Short has received the nod for portraying Oliver Putnam in the Hulu original, which is available in Canada on Disney Plus and airs on CTV. The series, which also stars fellow acting nominees Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, is headed into its fourth season.

     

    Woon-A-Tai earned his first Emmy nomination for portraying Bear Smallhill, the leader of the Rez Dogs gang in the FX series about Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma.

    Ryan Gosling of London, Ont., was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his stint hosting "Saturday Night Live."

    The 76th Emmy Awards are set for Sept. 15.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News