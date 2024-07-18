Politics

    • Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly visits China

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is visiting China, according to China’s foreign ministry, in what was an unannounced trip.

    According to Thursday’s statement, she will be there from July 18 to July 20, during which she is expected to have high-level talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

    The visit comes amid tensions between Ottawa and Beijing.

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

