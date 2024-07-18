Former safety minister wants 'protective zones' for MPs' offices as threats increase
Former public safety minister Marco Mendicino is calling for the creation of "protective zones" around political constituency offices to shield members of Parliament and their staff from a rising tide of threatening behaviour.
Mendicino, a Toronto Liberal MP, said under the plan anyone who intimidated or otherwise harassed people within the buffer zone of perhaps 50 to 100 metres would be subject to harsher criminal penalties including jail time.
In an interview, Mendicino suggested spelling out such zones in regulations that will flow from the recently passed foreign interference bill, which contains new measures to protect essential infrastructure.
The former minister's comments come as the attempted assassination of ex-U.S. president Donald Trump prompts renewed concern and discussion about the safety of Canadian politicians.
"We have to take parliamentary security more seriously," Mendicino said. "We need as Canadians to open our eyes and recognize that political violence is not something that just occurs somewhere else, but that it is happening here in our own communities."
People have constitutional rights to express a point of view and disagree with fellow Canadians including parliamentarians, he said.
"But it's also true that we're seeing more threats, more intimidation, more harassment, which can lead to harm both online and in the community."
In the last few years, several MPs from different parties have had their constituency offices targeted, including graffiti spray-painted on the exterior and rocks thrown through windows.
Mendicino says he has received "a barrage of death threats" and that his family has also been targeted. A man recently spat on the MP in Ottawa as he walked to his office.
He and his constituency staff have become more prudent about booking appointments with members of the public, devoting more effort to vetting and screening.
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says he, too, has received death threats.
"My home has been outfitted with a greater degree of security than I feel is ordinary or that I'm personally even comfortable with," he said in an interview. "But when security officials tell you they need to make certain decisions in your best interest when it comes to personal safety and security, you listen to them."
Police have provided more protection to federal politicians from various parties in recent years.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week he worries about his family's safety, and that he had sought protection in response to menacing behaviour.
Mendicino, who was minister responsible for the national police force from October 2021 to July last year, said he "always found that the RCMP were prepared to step up."
"But it's my view that they continue to need more resources, that local law enforcement needs more resources, and that we should leave all options on the table when it comes to creating new authorities for them" to help prevent harassment, he added.
RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme recently said he wanted the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials.
However, Justice Minister Arif Virani subsequently suggested existing Criminal Code provisions were sufficient.
Mendicino said the government needs to press social media companies to do more to ensure online spaces are free of invective and harassment.
He also acknowledges "politicians need to look in the mirror themselves."
"And I don't think it's particularly helpful to point fingers and say one party is more guilty of of engaging in extreme rhetoric than the other. I think we've got a collective responsibility to raise the bar of political debate," he said.
Overall, he worries "that the trends are all moving in the wrong direction."
Unless the problem is taken seriously, it will spur more political violence and make it harder to attract and retain good people in politics, Mendicino added. "I'm going to continue to speak out on this issue to prevent that from happening."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.
— With a file from Alessia Passafiume
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former safety minister wants 'protective zones' for MPs' offices as threats increase
Former public safety minister Marco Mendicino is calling for the creation of 'protective zones' around political constituency offices to shield members of Parliament and their staff from a rising tide of threatening behaviour.
Vance's night but Trump's party, Jan. 6 curtain call, Trump health still under wraps: RNC Takeaways
Republicans welcomed JD Vance as Donald Trump's running mate on the same night devoted to blasting U.S. President Joe Biden's leadership on the world stage. Here are some takeaways from Day 3 of the RNC.
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday.
Mississauga, Ont., nursing home evacuated of more than 100 residents amid flooding
First responders say it took nearly 12 hours to rescue more than 100 residents from a flooded Mississauga, Ont., long-term care home after torrential rain pummelled the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
John Deere ends support of 'social or cultural awareness' events, distances from inclusion efforts
Farm equipment maker John Deere says it will no longer sponsor 'social or cultural awareness' events, becoming the latest major U.S. company to distance itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted by conservative backlash.
Rare photos reveal uncontacted tribe in Peruvian Amazon as loggers move in
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
NEW 'No more barriers in CAF' as Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan to be officially named head of military
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will become the first female to lead the Canadian Armed Forces following a ceremony in Ottawa today.
Teens could face charges after homes damaged in 'ding dong ditch' pranks, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking parents to speak with their teenagers following a "frenzy" of recent door-knock pranks in Surrey, B.C., that have escalated into property damage.
JD Vance introduces himself as Trump's running mate and makes direct appeal to his native Rust Belt
Introducing himself to the nation after being tapped as Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance used his Wednesday night address to the Republican National Convention to share the story of his hardscrabble upbringing and make the case that his party best understands the challenges facing struggling Americans.
Canada
-
'Just fly a drone over': Suggestion on encampment response at U of T Council meeting sparks privacy concerns for protesters, advocates
A suggestion by a University of Toronto Governing Council member to deploy drones and facial recognition on encampment participants and seek financial reparations from 'bad actors' within the movement has sparked concern among protesters and privacy advocates.
-
Mississauga, Ont., nursing home evacuated of more than 100 residents amid flooding
First responders say it took nearly 12 hours to rescue more than 100 residents from a flooded Mississauga, Ont., long-term care home after torrential rain pummelled the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
-
'They were barricaded': Defence begins case in trial for Freedom Convoy organizer
The defence for Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King is arguing that protesters were trapped within downtown Ottawa when police moved to end the three-week demonstration in 2022.
-
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
-
Police, family hope for new information on Edmonton woman missing since 2021
The Edmonton Police Service held a news conference on Wednesday in hopes of generating new information on the 2021 disappearance of Nicole Frenchman.
-
'The city is not designed to handle this amount of water': Official says little could have been done to prevent Toronto flooding
Toronto’s city manager says little could be done to prevent the widespread flooding caused by Tuesday’s record-breaking rainfall, adding that the city 'is not designed' to handle these type of storms.
World
-
JD Vance introduces himself as Trump's running mate and makes direct appeal to his native Rust Belt
Introducing himself to the nation after being tapped as Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance used his Wednesday night address to the Republican National Convention to share the story of his hardscrabble upbringing and make the case that his party best understands the challenges facing struggling Americans.
-
Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware
U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.
-
Foreign minister says Russia has 'irrefutable evidence' journalist Evan Gershkovich is a spy
Russia's foreign minister said Wednesday that Russia has 'irrefutable evidence' that imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is guilty of espionage, one day before Gershkovich is scheduled to appear in court.
-
U.S. military ends Gaza floating pier mission to bring aid to Palestinians by sea
The U.S. military announced on Wednesday that its mission to install and operate a temporary, floating pier off the coast of Gaza was complete, formally ending an extraordinary but troubled effort to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
-
Priest Abbe Pierre was the conscience of France. Several women now accuse him of sexual assault
A legendary French priest and a lifelong advocate of the homeless has been accused of committing acts that would amount to 'sexual assault or sexual harassment,' his foundation said Wednesday, in the latest instance of a Catholic spiritual leader facing allegations of abusing his power to harm women.
-
Judge's order dismissing Trump classified docs case won't be final word as long court fight awaits
A judge's stunning decision to dismiss the classified documents case against Donald Trump brought an abrupt halt to what experts have considered the strongest and most straightforward of the prosecutions of the former president. But it's hardly the final word.
Politics
-
Former safety minister wants 'protective zones' for MPs' offices as threats increase
Former public safety minister Marco Mendicino is calling for the creation of 'protective zones' around political constituency offices to shield members of Parliament and their staff from a rising tide of threatening behaviour.
-
Trudeau cabinet to meet Friday as speculation around a shuffle swirls
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet is expected to meet on Friday, CTV News has learned. The agenda sets aside 30 minutes for ministers to meet virtually Friday morning, to talk about 'appointments.' The meeting comes amid speculation around the prime minister shaking up his inner circle.
-
Poilievre vows to fire envoy as Canada buys a $9M condo for diplomat in NYC
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
Health
-
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday.
-
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
-
Ontario reports rise in mpox cases. Here is what you need to know
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
Sci-Tech
-
A meteor streaked over the NYC skyline before disintegrating over New Jersey
A meteor streaked over the New York City skyline before disintegrating over nearby New Jersey, according to NASA.
-
Stegosaurus fossil fetches nearly US$45M, setting record for dinosaur auctions
The nearly complete fossilized remains of a stegosaurus fetched US$44.6 million at auction Wednesday, Sotheby's said. The buyer's name was not disclosed.
-
NASA cancels its moon rover mission, citing cost overruns and launch delays
NASA said Wednesday it's cancelling its water-seeking moon rover, citing cost overruns and launch delays.
Entertainment
-
Emmy nominations 2024: 'Shōgun' makes history
'Shōgun,' the historical drama based on James Clavell's bestselling novel, broke a record with its Emmy nominations on Wednesday.
-
Martin Short, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Ryan Gosling among Canadians with Emmy noms
Canadian actors Martin Short and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will compete against each other for the Emmy Award for best lead in a comedy series.
-
Alec Baldwin says he may sue prosecutor, sheriff over 'Rust' trial
Alec Baldwin has informed a New Mexico state prosecutor and sheriff he may sue them after it emerged they withheld evidence from his defence team during their botched attempt to prosecute him over a fatal shooting on the movie set for 'Rust.'
Business
-
The last cards have been dealt as the iconic Mirage closes its doors on the Las Vegas Strip
A final blast from The Mirage's signature volcano marked the passage Wednesday of an aging Las Vegas resort that wowed crowds when it opened in 1989 and went on to revolutionize the casino resort industry and reshape Las Vegas as a tourist destination.
-
John Deere ends support of 'social or cultural awareness' events, distances from inclusion efforts
Farm equipment maker John Deere says it will no longer sponsor 'social or cultural awareness' events, becoming the latest major U.S. company to distance itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted by conservative backlash.
-
Group in charge of Google's $100M for news outlets lays out its governance model
The group Google asked to distribute $100 million to news outlets in Canada has publicly released its governance model, which it says focuses on sustainability, equity and innovation within the industry.
Lifestyle
-
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
-
'It's this or that': Why some Canadians aren't having kids anymore
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
-
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Sports
-
Canadian world champion decathlete Pierce LePage to miss Olympic Games with injury
Canada has lost one of its top medal hopefuls for the Paris Olympics after world champion decathlete Pierce LePage pulled out with a back injury.
-
Most Canadians plan to follow Paris Olympics in some capacity: Poll
A majority of Canadians will watch this summer's Paris Olympics in some capacity but only a small percentage will follow closely, according to a new national poll.
-
Paris mayor dips into the Seine River to showcase its improved cleanliness before Olympic events
After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the long-polluted Seine River on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise to show the river was clean enough to host open swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics — and the opening ceremony on the river nine days away.
Autos
-
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
-
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
-
Novice driver fled police travelling 188 km/h on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Local Spotlight
Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
Cemetery 'investigators' connecting families with forgotten gravestones
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first pitched, Vancouverites can climb the stairway to nowhere
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
Sudbury's Big Nickel celebrates its 60th birthday
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist riding across Canada for children's charity stops in Montreal
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Ontario dad highlights Calgary Flames' act of kindness
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
Vancouver
-
City of Vancouver exploring safety improvements to Granville Bridge after reports of fallen debris
David McCann works on Granville Island and claims a piece of concrete fell from underneath the Granville Bridge, crashing down close to one of his buildings.
-
B.C. court rejects law society's bid for injunction to pause Legal Professions Act implementation
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
-
B.C. highway temporarily shut down because of wildfire
As the wildfire service braces for a possible surge in fire activity in the days ahead, a wildfire in B.C.’s interior region closed a highway for hours.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper's firearms charges dropped after police breached his rights, 'tailored' court testimonies: judge
A Toronto rapper's firearm charges have been dropped after a judge found police breached his Charter rights and gave “tailored” testimonies while on the stand.
-
Mississauga, Ont., nursing home evacuated of more than 100 residents amid flooding
First responders say it took nearly 12 hours to rescue more than 100 residents from a flooded Mississauga, Ont., long-term care home after torrential rain pummelled the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
-
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death in Forest Lawn deemed a homicide; victim identified
The death of a man in the Calgary community of Forest Lawn over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Collision between small car, bus shuts down stretch of Highway 3
A serious collision between a small car and a bus has completely shut down a stretch of Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass area.
-
Calgary could drop to lowest outdoor water restriction level early next week if pipe remains stable
Calgary could drop down to its lowest level of outdoor water restrictions early next week if the recently repaired feeder main remains stable through the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Thursday
The weather is going to be nice this Thursday in Ottawa with cooler temperatures in the forecast.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING These are the 8 'hot spots' Ottawa police will focus on downtown
A new report outlines eight specific parts of downtown Ottawa that will see increased police patrols as part of a new strategy focused on the ByWard Market and Rideau Street.
-
Ottawa shoppers getting booze in Quebec as talks in LCBO strike resume
After nearly two weeks there's movement on the LCBO strike. Contract negotiations have resumed between the LCBO and the union representing 9,000 workers who walked off the job 13 days ago.
Montreal
-
More Americans are searching online about moving to Canada. But will they come here?
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
-
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
-
Downtown Montreal restaurant hit by suspected arson attack
Montreal police is investigating after a fire was ignited in a downtown restaurant.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton sets heat record for July 17, more record setting days to come
Edmonton has set a new record high for July 17. Temperatures hit 34.0 C Wednesday afternoon, eclipsing the old daily record high of 33.9 degrees from 1920. (The official high will be determined later in the day.)
-
How to beat the heat in Edmonton without AC
Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.
-
Teacher, students who witnessed deadly classroom attack in Leduc testify during murder trial
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
Atlantic
-
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches in place in N.B., N.S.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in place in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Thursday morning.
-
N.B. Progressive Conservatives to make 'important announcement' Thursday morning
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives say they're making an "important announcement" Thursday at 11 a.m.
Winnipeg
-
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
-
'It's a scam': Flood of fake missing child posts on social media prompt warning
You may come across a Facebook post about a missing child or a lost pet – it may tug on your heartstrings and you may be trying to help, but that is exactly what scammers are counting on.
-
'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
Regina
-
Is SGI's vehicle noise policy making streets more peaceful one year in?
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
-
One man arrested, one still at large after escape from Yorkton Correctional Centre
One man has been arrested and one man is still at large after escaping from a correctional centre in Yorkton in the early hours of July 7.
-
Regina man who killed his wife will get a new trial, following successful appeal
A Regina man who stabbed his wife to death in 2017 is getting a new trial, following a recent ruling from the province's court of appeal.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. garage door company calls imitation websites 'absolutely disgusting' for scamming clients
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Second body recovered from Grand River, search called off for missing women
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospitals locked down following bomb threat
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) are under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.
-
Clover lawns popping up around Saskatoon
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
-
Food prices expected to ease in Sask. in coming months, expert says
Between supply chain issues and inflation, food prices have seen sharp increases over the past few years.
Northern Ontario
-
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday.
-
Two charged after victim was threatened with handgun on northern Ont. trail
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
-
Union blasts company, provincial governments over layoffs at plant near North Bay
It’s been a devastating week for Temiscaming, a town in northwestern Quebec located on the Ontario-Quebec border.
London
-
Elgin County crash closes Talbot Line
Dutton-Dunwich fire is on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line. Talbot Line is currently closed between Coyne Road and Dunborough Road.
-
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
-
Over 400 empty homes in London unlikely to face a vacancy tax despite local housing crisis
A consultant’s study has poured cold water on London city council’s idea to charge an additional tax on vacant homes. On Wednesday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) discussed a report that determined that a 3 per cent residential vacancy tax would be cost prohibitive for London City Hall to inspect and administer.
Barrie
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Barrie
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
-
McKee challenges life sentence as ‘cruel and unusual punishment’
Brad McKee challenges mandatory life sentence as cruel and unusual punishment under the Charter following 2022 conviction of first-degree murder.
-
Windsor
-
‘It’s not going to be easy’: Windsor dog owners hopeful for cross-border exemption
Windsor, Ont. residents who want to take their dogs across the border next month remain hopeful the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will make an exemption for Canadians when new rules aimed at controlling the spread of rabies take effect on Aug. 1.
-
Police respond to weapons call involving machete
The Windsor Police Service has taken one person into custody following an incident in the area of Howard Avenue and Edinborough Street.
-
Fleet manager of Windsor Police arrested
The fleet manager of the Windsor Police Service has been arrested following an internal investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court rejects law society's bid for injunction to pause Legal Professions Act implementation
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
-
Pendray Inn and Tea House receives first-in-Canada certification for food waste reduction
The kitchen at the Pendray Inn and Tea House in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood has received a major accolade, not for the food it serves, but for the food it throws away – or doesn't.
-
Alberta man who tried to sell kilo of cocaine to officer at B.C. RCMP detachment loses appeal
An Alberta man who tried to sell a brick of cocaine to a police officer in the parking lot of a British Columbia RCMP detachment will serve a 26-month prison term after his appeal of the sentence was rejected by B.C.'s highest court.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Lethbridge
-
Collision between small car, bus shuts down stretch of Highway 3
A serious collision between a small car and a bus has completely shut down a stretch of Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass area.
-
Primary care paramedic program among offerings at Lethbridge Polytechnic
Lethbridge Polytechnic will soon offer its own primary care paramedic program, along with a number of new trades and general arts and science certificates.
-
Coutts murder-conspiracy trial hears covert late-night shipment was underwear, guitar
Police suspected two COVID-19 protesters at Coutts, Alta., were set to receive a covert, late-night shipment of guns, but a courier told court Wednesday it was socks, underwear and a guitar.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. reaction to Tory leader’s comments on supervised consumption sites
Harm-reduction organizations in northeastern Ontario are reacting to recent comments made by federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre regarding supervised consumption sites.
-
Sault Ste. Marie murder trial scheduled for January 2026
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
-
Suspect on probation caught with $15K in fentanyl, Sault police say
Police in Sault Ste. Marie responding to an unrelated call last week discovered a suspect on probation with what appears to be 100 grams of fentanyl.
N.L.
-
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
-
Love it or hate it, there's no escaping this week's symphony in the St. John's harbour
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.