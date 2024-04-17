As GC Strategies partner is admonished by MPs, RCMP confirms search warrant executed

The RCMP confirmed Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at an address registered to GC Strategies. This development comes as MPs are enacting an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power, summoning one of its contractors to appear before the House of Commons to be admonished publicly for failing to answer questions related to the ArriveCan app.

The search warrant was executed on Tuesday by the RCMP's Sensitive and International Investigations unit, in Woodlawn, Ont., west of Ottawa.

The RCMP spokesperson said the search was not related to an ongoing ArriveCan investigation, and that the national police force would not provide the name or business to protect the privacy of the persons at the residence.

"As the investigation is ongoing and there are no charges at this time, there will be no further information provided," the RCMP spokesperson said.

The RCMP has previously confirmed it is "investigating a matter referred from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that is based on allegations brought to their attention by Botler AI," a firm that did not work on ArriveCan, but raised flags about related contracting practices.

The all-party decision to force GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth to appear before the bar of the House of Commons – the brass rod extending across the floor of the Chamber barring those uninvited from passing – was made last week after some procedural deliberation and collaboration.

Firth took his place on the periphery of the House of Commons after question period, and was admonished by the Speaker for what MPs have deemed to be his "prevaricating" testimony before the committee probing the controversy surrounding the ArriveCan application.

Just as successive rounds of questioning by MPs from all parties was to begin, acrimony arose over whether Firth, accompanied by his lawyer, was medically cleared to face questioning. Ultimately, proceedings continued with an understanding that the House will allow occasional pauses, if required.

The Liberals, Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and NDP are to each have two 10-minute rounds, followed by a third round of five-minute questioning periods, which the Greens are be able to take part in.

"It's obviously important that witnesses when they go appear before House committees be forthcoming and supply all the information required. And we're hoping that today's proceedings unfold in a manner that respects the dignity of the House of Commons," said Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.

During his time, Conservative MP Michael Barrett asked Firth about the RCMP probes, to which he said that he had only been contacted by the police regarding the Botler AI matter.

He said that in regards to the search, there was a warrant "for my property to obtain electronic goods surrounding the Botler allegations," and that while he was aware of the search, he was not on the premises when it was done so he is unaware of what material may have been taken.

Called to answer ArriveCan questions

MPs summonsed Firth with the intent of eliciting the information they feel he has, to-date, failed to provide, in part out of his refusal to answer certain questions, citing other ongoing probes.

A series of questions have been raised, damning reports issued, and further investigations have been sparked regarding improper contracting and management practices in connection with the contentious COVID-19-era border app.

Auditor General Karen Hogan has said Canadians "paid too much" for the app, even though she could not establish whether the estimated $59.5-million price tag amounts to the true cost on account for poor record keeping by the various departments involved.

GC Strategies was awarded the initial ArriveCan contract, and it has been reported that the company then went on to subcontract other companies to work on the app, while keeping a commission.

Firth, appearing before a House committee last month, testified that the heightened scrutiny and what he alleged was inaccurate reporting about his company's involvement with the ArriveCan app, had led to threats against him and his family.

First in more than 100 years

MPs agreeing to find Firth in contempt of Parliament and ordering him to both appear and face questions will go down in the history books as it's a measure that has so seldom been used.

The last time MPs summonsed an individual was in 2021, when the then-head of the Public Health Agency of Canada was scolded for failing to turn over documents related to the Winnipeg lab affair.

Prior to that, according to the House of Commons, the last time a private citizen was admonished and questioned under the authority of the House was more than 100 years ago.

In 1913, R.C. Miller – a witness before the public accounts committee – refused to answer questions related to allegations about bribes for government contracts. Ultimately MPs in Miller's case ordered that he should be imprisoned.

In a brief statement off the top, House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus reflected on the historic nature of this moment.

"The privileges of the House of Commons are enshrined… This includes the right to institute inquiries and to require the attendance of witnesses," said Fergus.

"These privileges, enjoyed by the House collectively and by members individually, are essential in the discharge of our duties. The House has the power, and indeed the obligation, to reaffirm them when obstruction or interference impedes the House's proceedings… For all these reasons, on behalf on the House of Commons, I admonish you."

The motion adjudicating Wednesday's admonishment notes that following his grilling, the government operations committee will be tasked with reviewing Firth's testimony and "if necessary, recommend further action."