    • RCMP is investigating ArriveCan app, commissioner Duheme confirms

    The RCMP is investigating allegations of fraud associated with the development of the pandemic-era border app ArriveCan, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme has confirmed to CTV News.

    "I can confirm with you Vassy we've received multiple referrals to investigate on ArriveCan, and we are investigating," Duheme said in an interview with CTV News Channel’s Power Play.

    The RCMP had previously confirmed it was investigating broad allegations about improper contracting after the Canada Border Services Agency referred the issue to the national police force early last year.

    The Commissioner told host Vassy Kapelos the ArriveCan investigation is an expansion of the initial one, launched in January of 2023.

    "It's an expansion," Duheme said. "It's several referrals, but they're all pointing us toward the same direction."

    Last month, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre had written to the RCMP asking for an investigation into ArriveCan and the contracting surrounding it.

    That ask came after Canada's Auditor General released the results of her investigation into ArriveCan.

    Karen Hogan concluded that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a "glaring disregard" for basic management practices.

    She estimated the cost of the app had ballooned from $80,000 to nearly $60 million dollars, but couldn't be sure of the exact total because of a lack of record keeping.

    Duheme said he could not provide a timeline for when the investigation would conclude or charges could be laid.

    "What I can share with you right now is we're doing everything we can to move this forward in a timely manner," Duheme told Kapelos.

    "We're going to do a thorough investigation into the matter and make sure that if there are charges to be laid, we will lay appropriate charges."

    With files from CTV News' Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello 

