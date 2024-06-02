Ambassador says interactions with Russia 'quite limited' but 'not unfriendly'
Canada’s ambassador to Russia says while Ottawa has “grave concerns” about the Kremlin’s “longer-term trends,” as they relate to human rights violations and democratic development, the war in Ukraine is “a primary barrier to a change in the relationship.”
In her first television interview since taking the job last November, Sarah Taylor told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos that diplomatic relations are “not a gift we give to friends,” but rather “a tool we use to advance Canadian interests.”
“The Russians term us an ‘unfriendly’ country, that's the expression they use,” she said. “But I mean, from my perspective, we're not unfriendly, we're just waiting for them to change their policy.”
Taylor — whose interview airs Sunday at 11 a.m. EDT — described her interactions with Russian officials as “formal,” and “very correct,” though “quite limited.”
“Of course, my starting point has to be our very strong opposition to Russia's illegal, unjustified war in Ukraine,” she said.
Canada has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since its outset, in February 2022. And In the last decade, Canada has issued sanctions against nearly 700 entities, and more than 1,500 Russian individuals, including as recently as last month, in a bid to undermine Russia's ability to acquire weapons from North Korea.
“If they were to end this war, then obviously, you know, our relations would be on a very different footing,” Taylor also said. “So that really is sort of what dominates the conversations.”
When asked whether Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the only issue preventing improved relations between the Kremlin and Ottawa, Taylor said an end to the war wouldn’t right years of wrongs, but it’s a non-negotiable starting point for Canada.
“We wouldn't even be able to contemplate moving to a different place until the war ends and until Ukraine's sovereignty and borders, and territorial integrity, are respected,” she said.
Taylor said while it’s a challenge to gauge the public opinion of ordinary Russian people — especially because many who have spoken out against the government have been jailed or silenced — she gets the sense many hope for an end to the war.
The ambassador said that aside from the war in Ukraine, the “most concerning trend” in Russia, for the Canadian government, is the crackdown on freedom of speech, human rights, and good governance.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has given permission to Ukraine to use its weapons to attack some targets within Russian territory, specifically in areas along the border near Kharkiv, where Russia is making advances.
This week, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly suggested Canada supports the policy, which Taylor called “a very important decision.”
“It highlights, to some extent, the hypocrisy of the position that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has taken, because he's created this sort of imaginary red line, that arms that were legally purchased can somehow not be used in a war by Ukraine,” she said. “There's no rule in international law that says that a country cannot use weaponry that it has purchased elsewhere."
“And meanwhile, of course, Russia itself is using arms that it has bought from Iran and from North Korea,” she added. “And unlike Ukraine, those have, in fact, been purchased illegally, going against a UN sanctions.”
With files from CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Stephanie Ha
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
One dead, 26 wounded in overnight shooting in Ohio: reports
A shooting on a street in Akron, Ohio, killed one man and wounded 26 other people early Sunday morning, according to reports by local news outlets.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
South Korea vows 'unbearable' retaliation against North Korea over its launch of trash balloons
South Korea said Sunday it’ll soon take retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.
Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Chad Daybell sentenced to death for killing wife and girlfriend’s two children in jury decision
Jurors resumed deliberations Saturday on whether a man should be sentenced to death after being convicted days earlier of the murders of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children in Idaho.
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
107-year-old luxury rail car ready for visitors after major restoration
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
'It was so nice': Vancouver students take home big prizes at national science fair
Vancouver was well represented at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa this week.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police says a pedestrian has died following a collision with a train that was heading to Toronto.
South Korea vows 'unbearable' retaliation against North Korea over its launch of trash balloons
South Korea said Sunday it’ll soon take retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.
Zelenskyy accuses China of pressuring other countries not to attend upcoming Ukraine peace talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused China on Sunday of helping Russia to disrupt an upcoming Swiss-organized peace conference on the war in Ukraine.
-
China lands spacecraft on the moon amid growing space rivalry with U.S.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
-
Republicans join Trump's attacks on justice system and campaign of vengeance after guilty verdict
Embracing Donald Trump's strategy of blaming the U.S. justice system after his historic guilty verdict, Republicans in Congress are fervently enlisting themselves in his campaign of vengeance and political retribution in the GOP bid to reclaim the White House.
Navy vessels to sail for Indo-Pacific strategy, Defence Minister Bill Blair says
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada will be sending Royal Canadian Navy vessels to support the Indo-Pacific Strategy in the coming days.
-
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Why replacing alcohol with weed is a growing trend in the U.S.
The use of weed to replace alcohol is a growing trend in the United States. In fact, a recent study found — for the first time ever — the daily use of cannabis of any kind among Americans surpassed the daily use of alcohol.
-
WHO member countries approve steps to bolster health regulations to better brace for pandemics
The World Health Organization says member countries approved a series of new steps to improve global preparedness for and response to pandemics like COVID-19 and mpox.
-
'A lot of function has been coming back': Hospital uses video games in patient rehab
The Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary has become one of the few hospitals in Canada to offer an adaptive gaming system for patient therapy.
China lands spacecraft on the moon amid growing space rivalry with U.S.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
-
'It was so nice': Vancouver students take home big prizes at national science fair
Vancouver was well represented at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa this week.
-
Boeing's first astronaut flight called off at the last minute in latest setback
A last-minute problem nixed Saturday’s launch attempt for Boeing's first astronaut flight, the latest in a string of delays over the years.
Eminem releases 'Houdini' single with a star-filled music video
Eminem appears to be killing off his alter ego in his latest project, an album titled, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).'
-
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
-
Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt files court petition to remove father's last name
A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name on the day she turned 18.
Start of June means B.C.'s minimum wage is now $17.40 per hour
The first day of June means the minimum wage for most workers in B.C. is now $17.40 per hour, as the province's annual inflation-based hike takes effect.
-
Cannabis-infused poutine sauce, jerky, nuts among new edible options in Quebec
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
-
Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary
Live Nation is investigating a data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary, which dominates ticketing for live events in the United States.
Cannabis-infused poutine sauce, jerky, nuts among new edible options in Quebec
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
-
Beef on and off the ice: Who has the best steak between Alberta and Texas?
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
-
Philadelphia sets Guinness World Record for most-attended drag story time event
Over 260 people were in attendance for a record-breaking drag queen story time event in Phialdelphia.
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes tied for 2nd ahead of final round of RBC Canadian Open
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., just eight kilometres from Hamilton Golf and Country Club, shot a 3-under 67 to sit in a tie with Fox and American Ben Griffin for second at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
-
Real Madrid wins Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in final
Real Madrid wins the Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final.
-
Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Montreal driver says it's quicker to drive to the U.S. than the West Island
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
-
U.S. Labor Department sues Hyundai over U.S. child labour, court filing shows
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., an auto parts plant and a labour recruiter over illegal use of child labour in Alabama.
-
Canadians' interest in buying EVs fades as barriers, concerns remain: J.D. Power
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
U of W Two-Spirit Archives aim to preserve history of a community 'erased' from heritage
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
'It really has brought a lot of joy': Family of baby foxes moves into Manitoba woman's yard
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman with paralysis, amputated leg lives out dream of riding horse again
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
Video shows driver in Toronto frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island celebrates first-ever International Day of Potato
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
'Bigger and better and stronger than ever': Covered Bridge Chips president sets sights for late 2025 rebuild after fire
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Winnipeg high school helps lead ducks that nested in courtyard to water
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Ski jumper Abigail Strate getting a buzz out of working with bees
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
Surrey car crash sends 4 to hospital
Four people are in hospital after a serious car crash near the Surrey-Langley border on Saturday morning, according to police.
-
B.C. organization looking for volunteers to count bats this summer
A B.C. conservation organization is looking for volunteers to spend a few evenings this summer counting bats to help biologists monitor populations across the province.
-
Dump trucks in B.C. now required to have in-cab warning devices
In an attempt to curb infrastructure crashes such as overpass strikes, all dump trucks of a certain height operating in B.C. are now required to have warning devices installed in-cab to alert drivers when the dump box is raised.
Ontario gave parents more than $1B in cash over 2 years. Here’s where the money went
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
-
University of Toronto graduation ceremonies set to begin with protest in background
Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and looming legal action.
-
'A beautiful tribute': Caroline Huebner Parkette officially unveiled in Toronto
Dozens of people gathered at a newly-renamed park in Toronto’s east end Saturday morning to celebrate the life of its namesake, Caroline Huebner-Makurat, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet 11 months ago.
3 injured in serious crash along Stoney Trail
One person suffered life threatening injuries following a crash along Stoney Trail Saturday afternoon.
-
Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
-
Dog Jog raises money for animals cared for at the Calgary Humane Society
Hundreds of people and their dogs are expected in North Glenmore Park for the Calgary Humane Society’s annual Dog Jog Saturday.
Barrhaven woman continues to defy odds four years after having a stroke
After a Barrhaven woman suffered a stroke and was left completely paralyzed four years ago, she’s inspiring friends and family by defying the odds, as she celebrates a number of firsts this year.
-
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
-
OSTA's annual Drivers Appreciation Day took place Saturday
As another school year wraps up, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) held its annual Drivers Appreciation Day on Saturday to commemorate those in charge of that big yellow bus.
Cannabis-infused poutine sauce, jerky, nuts among new edible options in Quebec
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
-
Stabbed man stumbles into pharmacy in Montreal's Village, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a young man was stabbed in The Village neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
-
Making Quebec bilingual: 'What a lack of respect,' says Jolin-Barrette of the idea
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette added his voice to the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives in Ottawa who are outraged by comments made by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono, who said Quebec would benefit from becoming an officially bilingual province rather than having only French as its official language.
'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
-
Man on scooter killed in Old Strathcona crash
A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Old Strathcona early Saturday morning.
-
AHS issues warning over high level of fecal matter in Lake Summerside
Fecal matter prompted a health warning for Lake Summerside in south Edmonton on Friday.
Hometown racer relishes SailGP moment in Halifax
Team Canada's Billy Gooderham says he's thrilled to be able to compete in the first-ever Sail Grand Prix event held on Canadian Waters.
-
WATCH LIVE The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years
The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years this June.
-
Sail team breezes into Halifax from the U.K., hoping to blow competition away
With a total of 10 teams from around the world here in Halifax for the Sail Grand Prix, teams are hitting the water in hopes of passing the finish line first.
Winnipeg looking at fining residents for putting contaminated items in trash
The City of Winnipeg is asking the public if homeowners should have to pay for throwing contaminated items in their trash and recycling carts.
-
Osborne Village Starbucks permanently closed
Osborne Village residents will have to find a new spot to get their caffeine fix, as the River Avenue Starbucks location is closing up shop for good.
-
Stars Wars elopements and mashed potato bars: Manitoba brides making weddings their own
From Stars Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
Regina bargain hunters discover old-fashioned antiques while sharing hobby online
What started as a weekly tradition of weekend bargain hunting for old-fashioned antiques has now flourished into a massive treasure trove for Robert Baron and Karen Wilhelm.
-
Death investigation underway in Regina
An investigation is underway in Regina after an injured man died in hospital on Saturday.
-
Fine, Lenius among Roughriders cuts
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released quarterback Mason Fine and receiver Brayden Lenius on Saturday as the team announced its final roster cuts.
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
-
Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
-
Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
Sask. mining skills competition showcases elite rescue teams
Dozens of teams and hundreds of rescuers gathered at Prairieland Park for the mining skills competition, an event that brings together some of the best-trained rescuers who specialize in mine rescues.
-
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
-
Negotiations between Sask. teachers and province to resume next week
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
Sudbury police searching for two motorcyclists following crash at Maley Drive underpass
Greater Sudbury Police Service is looking for two motorcyclists – one of whom may be “seriously injured.”
-
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
-
22-year-old driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver was travelling more than 150km/h on Highway 11 in Benoit Township east of Timmins, Ont., on Friday.
'Best last game you could have': Knights graduating players prepare for final junior hockey game
Not many junior hockey players have the opportunity to win a championship in their final junior hockey game — but three over-age London Knights players have that chance Sunday night.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Mix of sun and cloud expected Sunday ahead of gloomy work week
The early morning hours Sunday might see some rainfall — but that's expected to end in the early afternoon.
Barrie kicks off pride month with festival and parade
Barrie celebrated the start of Pride month with a special Pride march and festival in the downtown core on Saturday.
-
Innisfil Indian Association hosts first-ever Holi Rangotsav; festival of colours
The Innisfil Indian Association held their first-ever Holi Rangotsav, the festival of colours.
-
Innisfil Beach Road to close under Highway 400 Saturday overnight
Continued construction at the Innisfil Beach Road exit of Highway 400 will close certain areas of the interchange from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, allowing crews to remove the existing Highway 400 northbound bridge.
Body of missing Windsor man, last seen late last year, recovered in Detroit River
Since the start of this year, multiple search efforts have been conducted to locate Scott Kersey who was last seen on Dec. 29, 2023.
-
2 arrested after officers seize loaded shotguns from Glengarry apartment building: Windsor police
Windsor police officers say they have arrested two people and seized loaded shotguns from apartment units in the city's core.
-
Final frame for Windsor's last five-pin bowling alley
After 78 years in Windsor, the doors at Playdium Lanes have closed for a final time.
B.C. organization looking for volunteers to count bats this summer
A B.C. conservation organization is looking for volunteers to spend a few evenings this summer counting bats to help biologists monitor populations across the province.
-
Start of June means B.C.'s minimum wage is now $17.40 per hour
The first day of June means the minimum wage for most workers in B.C. is now $17.40 per hour, as the province's annual inflation-based hike takes effect.
-
WestJet ordered to pay B.C. traveller $1,300 for a missed flight connection
A B.C. traveller will receive more than $1,300 in compensation from WestJet for a missed flight connection following a decision from the province's small claims tribunal.
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Okotoks lives by the long ball, crushing three homers in 10-2 defeat of Bombers in Brooks
The Okotoks Dawgs won their first road victory of the season Friday, defeating the Brooks Bombers 10-2.
-
Brooks strikes first in Rocky Mountain Challenge, topping Surrey 5-2
The Brooks Bandits spread the scoring around Friday night, en route to a 5-2 victory over the Surrey Eagles in the opening game of the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
-
Kids get chance to get up close to heavy equipment at Big Truck Petting Zoo
Fire trucks, garbage trucks, excavators and more will be on display Saturday in Lethbridge at the Big Truck Petting Zoo.
Trio arrested after medicine stolen from northern Ont. home
Provincial police say medication was stolen from a residence in Blind River, Ont., on Thursday.
-
Sault police seize cash, $67K in drugs, stolen guitar
Six people are facing drug and several other charges after police in Sault Ste. Marie raided a residence on Wellington Street West on Thursday evening.
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.