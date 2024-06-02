Ambassador says interactions with Russia 'quite limited' but 'not unfriendly'

Canada’s ambassador to Russia says while Ottawa has “grave concerns” about the Kremlin’s “longer-term trends,” as they relate to human rights violations and democratic development, the war in Ukraine is “a primary barrier to a change in the relationship.”

In her first television interview since taking the job last November, Sarah Taylor told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos that diplomatic relations are “not a gift we give to friends,” but rather “a tool we use to advance Canadian interests.”

“The Russians term us an ‘unfriendly’ country, that's the expression they use,” she said. “But I mean, from my perspective, we're not unfriendly, we're just waiting for them to change their policy.”

Taylor — whose interview airs Sunday at 11 a.m. EDT — described her interactions with Russian officials as “formal,” and “very correct,” though “quite limited.”

“Of course, my starting point has to be our very strong opposition to Russia's illegal, unjustified war in Ukraine,” she said.

Canada has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since its outset, in February 2022. And In the last decade, Canada has issued sanctions against nearly 700 entities, and more than 1,500 Russian individuals, including as recently as last month, in a bid to undermine Russia's ability to acquire weapons from North Korea.

“If they were to end this war, then obviously, you know, our relations would be on a very different footing,” Taylor also said. “So that really is sort of what dominates the conversations.”

When asked whether Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the only issue preventing improved relations between the Kremlin and Ottawa, Taylor said an end to the war wouldn’t right years of wrongs, but it’s a non-negotiable starting point for Canada.

“We wouldn't even be able to contemplate moving to a different place until the war ends and until Ukraine's sovereignty and borders, and territorial integrity, are respected,” she said.

Taylor said while it’s a challenge to gauge the public opinion of ordinary Russian people — especially because many who have spoken out against the government have been jailed or silenced — she gets the sense many hope for an end to the war.

The ambassador said that aside from the war in Ukraine, the “most concerning trend” in Russia, for the Canadian government, is the crackdown on freedom of speech, human rights, and good governance.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has given permission to Ukraine to use its weapons to attack some targets within Russian territory, specifically in areas along the border near Kharkiv, where Russia is making advances.

This week, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly suggested Canada supports the policy, which Taylor called “a very important decision.”

“It highlights, to some extent, the hypocrisy of the position that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has taken, because he's created this sort of imaginary red line, that arms that were legally purchased can somehow not be used in a war by Ukraine,” she said. “There's no rule in international law that says that a country cannot use weaponry that it has purchased elsewhere."

“And meanwhile, of course, Russia itself is using arms that it has bought from Iran and from North Korea,” she added. “And unlike Ukraine, those have, in fact, been purchased illegally, going against a UN sanctions.”

With files from CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Stephanie Ha