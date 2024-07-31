Climate and Environment

    • 'What the heck is happening?': Video shows huge swarm of dragonflies invading Rhode Island beach

    Beachgoers couldn't believe their eyes when thousands of dragonflies swarmed a beach in Rhode Island over the weekend.

    Dramatic video posted to social media shows people covering themselves with towels as the massive swarm flew through Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I., on Saturday.

    David Gregg, executive director of the Rhode Island Natural History Survey, says the species of dragonfly that swarmed the beach is common to New England.

    "I'm sure it's hundreds of thousands, I don't know if it's millions," he said. "They're primarily blue dashers, now that's one of our most common dragonflies."

    It's unclear why the dragonflies descended on this exact beach before leaving just a few minutes later, but Gregg says the swarm is headed south in search of wetter habitat.

    Watch the moment the dragonfly swarm descended on the beach at the top of this article.

