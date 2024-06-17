First heat wave of the season forecast, temperatures feeling as warm as 45: meteorologist

Residents of some provinces are being warned of extreme heat this week, while elsewhere, some saw record-breaking lows this weekend.

Here's a look at the weather conditions across Canada.

Extreme heat and humidity

A heat wave will hit parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said.

Across Ontario, temperatures are forecast to be up to 35 C, with humidity making it feel as hot as 45 in areas like Toronto.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings starting Monday in an area spanning London to Ottawa. The warnings also stretch up to Sault Ste. Marie and as far north as Fort Albany.

In the north, regions are forecast to see humidex values in the low 40s.

Humidex levels could reach up to 30 in the central and northeastern parts of the province.

Overnight, temperatures across Ontario are set to ease, dropping down to lows between 17 and 24.

Environment Canada says the hot air will move eastward later in the week. The agency has issued a special weather statement starting Wednesday for much of southern Quebec.

McEwen said temperatures will be driven up as high as 34 with a humidex reaching 40 over the next three days, before cooling down Thursday.

Central Quebec could see a minor risk of thunderstorms Monday, McEwen said.

In New Brunswick, the hotter days of the week are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with residents seeing highs up to 33 and humidex values near 40.

What to know about heat waves

In a interview with CTV News Channel Monday, Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips said this is the first heat wave of the season, and it won't be the last.

Last week, Environment Canada projected a warmer-than-normal summer in its seasonal outlook presentation.

Phillips said heat domes — high-pressure areas where the air sinks and is trapped, as if capped by a lid — this season are generally lasting five to seven days, and the length of time is often what can be dangerous.

“The end of the heat dome is often the worst because you're just not used to it. The body can stand one day or two days,” Phillips said, but longer periods can be challenging.

Phillips said Canadians should expect more of these heat episodes in the summer.

To keep cool, Phillips suggest finding relief in air conditioned spots like the shopping centre or library.

Look out for those vulnerable to heat-related illness like seniors, kids and pets, he added.

Rainy, wet weather elsewhere

While parts of the country prepare for sweltering heat, temperatures are below seasonal in Alberta, McEwen said.

Early rainfall Monday morning cleared up through the day in northern Manitoba. However, Environment Canada issued wind warnings for the region, including areas around Churchill and Gillam, predicting that strong winds could reach nearly 90 km/h. The strongest winds were expected to peak by the afternoon before diminishing to around 60 km/h by the evening.

In central and southern Alberta and western Saskatchewan, a risk of overnight thunderstorms is expected with wind gusts nearing 40 km/h.

Cool temperature records

Cooler-than-normal temperatures broke several decades-long records over the weekend in B.C., including one that was set more than a century ago.

A 118-year-old record for the lowest temperature recorded on June 16 was broken this weekend in the Kelowna area. The new record low of 13.3 C overtook the old record of 15.

The nearby Penticton region broke an old record of 15.6 set 85 years ago, replacing it with a low of 14.9, and the Princeton area broke a temperature record of 12.2 when the low dipped to 12.1.

In Summerland area, the old record of 15.5 set nearly 40 years ago was replaced by a new record of 13.3.