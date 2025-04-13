ADVERTISEMENT

World

Police detain 6 climbers who wanted to scale Cologne’s famous cathedral

By The Associated Press

Published

The Cologne cathedral is illuminated in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Jan. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.