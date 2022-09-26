Data shows Fiona's impact across Atlantic Canada as all-time records broken
Fiona left an impressionable mark on Canada’s east coast as the category 4 hurricane turned post-tropical cyclone storm made landfall over the weekend.
Reports coming in from Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, P.E.I, Iles-de-la-Madeleine and New Brunswick included strong wind gusts, record breaking storm pressure and thousands of residents left without power.
As recovery efforts continue and the provinces assess the storm’s damage, CTVNews.ca looks at the data behind the destruction.
RECORD BREAKING WINDS
The strong and long-lasting winds were enough to break a new record in Canada’s history of storm pressure. Extreme weather events often have a low pressure field in the north and east sections of a storm, which in turn strengthens the wind. Early data from Environment Canada’s Hurricane Centre (CHC) indicate the storm’s pressure in Nova Scotia’s Hart Island reached 932.7 millibars and 932.8 millibars in East Chedabucto Bay.
Dan Kottlowksi, meteorologist and lead hurricane forecaster at Accuweather says this was a new record for Canada, which had only previously reached a low of 940.2 millibars.
“We've never seen a storm with that low of pressure ever, from what we've been able to measure out throughout history,” Kottlowski said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca on Monday.
The CHC also reported wind gusts across Nova Scotia, including Sydney, St. Paul Island and Halifax, ranging from 111 km/h to 158 km/h. Winds in Newfoundland were also extremely strong, particularly in Wreckhouse where wind speeds of up to 177 km/h were recorded, while in Port aux Basques, where nearby homes were washed away in a storm surge, there were reported gales of 114 km/h.
Kottlowski says the strength of the winds was not the only major reason for the damage left behind, but it was also its staying power.
“What I was so surprised about is how long the tropical storm to hurricane force winds occurred and a lot of places in Cape Breton Island and southwest and western Newfoundland, those hurricane to near-hurricane force winds lasted for more than eight hours,” he said.
“Hurricane Juan was not moving as slow as this one was but it also hit a very populated area of Halifax, so that's the reason why we did not have as many injuries this time,” he said.
DRY AIR CURBS RAINFALL
Though there were reports of flooded homes and streets, Kottlowski says the rainfall wasn’t as extreme as predicted.
According to the CHC, parts of New Brunswick, such as Crowe Brook and Fundy Park, and Nova Scotia, saw reports of heavy rainfall exceeding over 100 mm. One unofficial report suggested the town of Antigonish saw over 200 mm of rainfall. Regions in P.E.I, Quebec, Newfoundland saw a range of 50mm to near 100 mm of rainfall.
Kottlowski says a surge of dry air created from the storm is likely what curbed the rainfall.
“A large surge of dry air wrapped into Fiona as it was making landfall over Cape Breton Island and I think that dry air really put an end to any substantial rainfall,” he said. “I think most of the heaviest rain fell ahead of the storm, which is not uncommon for tropical storms.”
Nonetheless, the water levels still reached new heights for some communities like Escuminac, N.B. which reported 2.82 metres; the previous record stood at 2.47 metres. Port aux Basques also reached slight above their previous record of 2.71 metres as Fiona spiked a new level of 2.75 metres.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Data shows Fiona's impact across Atlantic Canada as all-time records broken
Fiona, a category 4 hurricane turned post-tropical cyclone storm, barrelled through Atlantic Canada leaving behind flooded streets, wrecked homes and towns in darkness. CTVNews.ca looks at the data behind the destruction.
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
MPs to hold emergency debate on Fiona response, PM Trudeau to visit impacted regions
Members of Parliament will be holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'
Office safety concerns grow as border restrictions ease, possible COVID-19 wave looms
Some Canadian workers are raising concerns about a full return to office and work travel as Ottawa lifts all remaining border restrictions and experts warn of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.
Canada
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
-
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
-
Fiona fallout: Losses being tallied as hundreds of soldiers arrive for cleanup duty
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Young Indigenous leaders offer senators new ideas to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Dr. Meghan Beals says she wants Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to resemble Remembrance Day. Beals told senators that the day should include a moment of silence to remember the past and feature events in communities across the country to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' contributions to Canada.
World
-
U.K. court to hold hearing in U.S. diplomatic immunity case after teen's road death
A court case against an American citizen who left Britain after being involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist more than three years ago will be heard this week, U.K. prosecutors said Monday.
-
Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Snowden
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted citizenship to former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency
-
How Giorgia Meloni's party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy
Here's a look at how Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party.
-
Building collapse near Kenyan capital kills 3; more missing
A multi-storey building collapsed outside Kenya's capital Monday, killing a woman and two children, and rescuers picked through the debris in search of a family reported missing.
-
Climate change is causing hurricanes to intensify faster than ever
Hurricane Ian is strengthening rapidly in the Caribbean as it passes over the ultra-warm waters of the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center had predicted the system would rapidly intensify from a tropical storm to at least a category 4 hurricane in less than 72 hours.
-
White House announces Dec. 1 state visit for France's Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden's tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies.
Politics
-
MPs to hold emergency debate on Fiona response, PM Trudeau to visit impacted regions
Members of Parliament will be holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'
-
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Health
-
B.C. radiologists warn of possible 'tsunami of cancer cases' due to delayed medical imaging
A letter sent to B.C.'s health minister from a society of radiologists is warning the province could see a 'tsunami of cancer cases' if a delay in medical imaging isn't addressed.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
Sci-Tech
-
Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight.
-
Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences
Walmart announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Entertainment
-
James Earl Jones is hanging up his cape as Darth Vader
James Earl Jones, who for decades has provided Darth Vader's iconic, menacing voice, will not record new lines for new "Star Wars" projects.
-
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs, urges him to visit Ukraine
The Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine, a local councilman said Monday, inviting the singer to visit Ukraine with him to see the extent of Russian crimes.
-
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
Business
-
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
-
Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter to retire next year, Finning CEO will take over
Scotiabank says chief executive Brian Porter will retire at the end of January next year.
-
S&P/TSX composite index down on widespread losses, U.S. stocks also down
Canada's main stock index ended down on widespread losses driven by rising concerns about economic growth that also pushed U.S. markets lower.
Lifestyle
-
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
-
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
-
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.
Sports
-
Brett Favre also sought welfare money for football facility: texts
After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre's pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state's welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.
-
Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup.
-
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.