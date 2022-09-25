Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Members of Team Canada who played in the 1972 Summit Series are honoured in the House of Commons in Ottawa.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social