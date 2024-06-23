Canada

    • Wildfire that triggered town evacuation in central Labrador grows only slightly

    Share

    A wildfire that’s forced the evacuation of a central Labrador town continued to hold relatively steady as of Sunday.

    The province's forest fire duty officer Mark Lawlor says firefighters are continuing to attack the blaze near Churchill Falls, which grew only slightly overnight.

    Lawlor says the approximately 15-square-kilometre fire gained a small amount of ground to the south, away from the town of Churchill Falls, and remains stable.

    The town’s 500 residents were ordered to leave the community Wednesday due to the out-of-control blaze.

    Lawlor says a secondary fire in the area near Twin Falls has been held, meaning firefighting efforts have kept the blaze from spreading beyond its existing perimeter.

    Firefighting work continues today with the help of four amphibious waterbombers from the province and two from Ontario, as the two aircraft from Quebec that arrived Thursday and Friday have been recalled to fight ongoing wildfires in that province.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why Mount Rainier is the U.S. volcano keeping scientists up at night

    The snowcapped peak of Mount Rainier, which towers 4.3 kilometres (2.7 miles) above sea level in Washington state, has not produced a significant volcanic eruption in the past 1,000 years. Yet, more than Hawaii’s bubbling lava fields or Yellowstone’s sprawling supervolcano, it’s Mount Rainier that has many U.S. volcanologists worried.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News