What Canadian dog owners need to know before crossing the border

Canadian pet owners visiting the United States will soon have to follow new rules – including requiring their dogs be microchipped.

First announced on May 8, the requirements will affect all dogs entering the United States from Canada and around the world, increasing the amount of time and money that owners will need to plan their trip, federal Health Minister Mark Holland says.

The rules will also affect Americans returning to the country with their dogs after visiting Canada.

Starting Aug. 1, Canadians must follow the new requirements or their dogs won't be allowed to enter the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"If denied entry, your dog will be sent back to the last country of departure at your expense," it wrote on its website. "Country of departure is where the last trip originated—not where the dog was born or where it lives."

The new rules will standardize the process and set requirements for the minimum age of imported dogs, microchips and other documentation, it said.

The Canadian government says it is working to further ease the rules for Canadians.

Why is this policy in place?

The CDC says it updated its dog and cat importation regulation this year to prevent the spread of dog rabies in the U.S. Though dog rabies was eliminated in 2007, it's not controlled in more than 100 countries and creates a risk to the U.S., the CDC argues. It noted fraudulent documentation is a problem.

"Preventing infected dogs from entering the United States is a public health priority," according to the CDC on its website. "Each dog imported with rabies could infect people and other animals and could cost more than half a million dollars to contain."

Changes to border rules

All dogs must be at least six months old at the time of entry or return to the U.S. As well, the animal must have an implanted International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip, or a universally readable microchip, before it gets the rabies vaccine. All required forms and veterinary records must include the microchip number.

Dogs must appear healthy, otherwise they may be denied entry. Dogs may be isolated, tested and examined to determine if they have a contagious disease, at the importer's expense.

What's more, Canadian dog owners must follow the regulations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and any local rules at their destination. Also, check whether airlines have any extra requirements.

What documentation do I need?

For pet owners coming from Canada, the U.S. requires one of the following documents:

A CDC Dog Import Form receipt

A Canadian export document issued and signed by a Canadian licensed veterinarian, with vaccination and microchip information. Endorsement by a Canadian Food Inspection Agency veterinarian is not required.

More information may be needed depending on the dog's location in the six months before entering or returning to the U.S., or if it got a rabies vaccine in the U.S.

Do the rules apply to Americans re-entering the U.S.?

The new rules apply to U.S. citizens, legal U.S. residents and foreign nationals, including Canadians. They take effect Aug. 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

What about service dogs?

The rules apply to all dogs, including service dogs, according to the CDC.

The Canadian government says the new regulations "disproportionately" affect people with service dogs who require the animals wherever they travel.

Wondering about cats, birds and other pets? Here's more information from the CDC.

What do Canadian officials say?

Although the Canadian government was able to get the U.S. to ease the rules a bit, Health Minister Mark Holland said they're "not enough." He said Canada is asking the U.S. for an exemption.

"We're all for proof of vaccination – every dog in Canada should be vaccinated against rabies – but having these forms done by veterinarians in Canada is going to take a lot of time to get that validated, as well as making sure all dogs have this chip. It's going to cost a lot of money," he said during a press conference Wednesday.

Canada has gotten "positive indications" and is waiting for confirmation about a potential grace period for the first few months for people who don't comply with the new rules, Holland said.

Canada was able to get the U.S. to remove the requirement for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to validate Canadian export documents, as well as a requirement for a specific ISO microchip, Holland noted.

What are the rules about bringing pets into Canada?

Canada has its own rules regarding pets and service dogs. Those trying to cross with a dog can be refused entry or have their dog confiscated or detained if they don't have the proper permits, fail to declare the animal, the animal appears sick or it is being transported in a way deemed inhumane. Read more specific details before you try to cross into Canada on the CBSA's website.