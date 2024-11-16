Canada

    • Turtle plush toys recalled due to choking hazard: Health Canada

    Pictured above is a stuffed turtle toy included in a Health Canada recall (Image credit: Health Canada). Pictured above is a stuffed turtle toy included in a Health Canada recall (Image credit: Health Canada).
    Health Canada has published a consumer product recall for a plush children's toy due to a choking hazard, according to a notice from the agency this week.

    The affected model, a plush turtle toy manufactured in China and distributed by Le Groupe Jean Coutu under the brand Cuddly Bunch, were available for sale between March and October of this year, with 1,183 units known to have been sold nationwide.

    While the notice says the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries in the country as of this month, Health Canada notes that following an evaluation of the toys, they were found not to comply with consumer product safety regulations.

    Testing revealed the eyes of the toys may detach, posing the risk that a young child could choke on them, the notice reads.

    Toys under the recall include those with the model number JC 512198 and a UPC 055989888613.

    The recall notice advises consumers to stop using the affected toys immediately and to return them to a Jean Coutu store for a refund. Customers seeking further information may contact Groupe Jean Coutu by telephone at 1-866-595-5554 or via email at consommateurs@metro.ca.

    Phone lines operate from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. E.T., Monday to Friday.

    The Health Canada release also notes that consumer product laws prohibit reselling or even giving away recalled products, and that any heath or safety incidents related to this or any product should be reported via the agency's Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

