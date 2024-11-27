'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike

The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain “too far apart on critical issues” to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.

In a post on X Wednesday, he said the special federal mediator has temporarily suspended his mediation.

“This pause in mediation activities will hopefully permit the parties to reassess their positions and return to the bargaining table with renewed resolve,” reads the minister’s post.

He wrote that he has asked the parties to meet at his office, where he will tell them that “they alone” are responsible to find a solution to the deadlock.

“As soon as productive bargaining can begin anew, the special mediator will re-engage the parties. Canadians are counting on them to create these conditions quickly.”

The strike began nearly two weeks ago. The postal workers’ union, CUPW, says it wants salaries brought in line with inflation, an increase in paid medical days, better benefits, and to prevent the company from using private contractors.

In a recent progress update, the union said that a labour relations manager suggested Canada Post could contract out parcel delivery on weekends.

“The comment was taken as a threat by CUPW Negotiators,” reads the summary.

A group of striking Canada Post employees march in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)

The union also wants Canada Post to hire more full-time staff, arguing that the company has steadily increased the number of temporary hours at most of its locations “despite retention problems and training costs during bargaining.”

In its own update, Canada Post says it has maintained a robust full-time workforce despite falling revenue and serious market competition.

“Approximately 95 per cent of delivery teams are full-time,” reads the emailed update, provided to CTV News on Tuesday evening.

“Throughout these negotiations, Canada Post has put forward detailed proposals to bring more flexibility to its outdated, mail-based delivery model. These changes are necessary to better compete in the parcel business, better serve Canadians, and drive much-needed revenue growth.”

The company evaluated its losses at more than $3 billion since 2018, adding that it incurred a $315 million pre-tax loss in the third quarter of 2024.

Canada Post also said it has delivered an estimated 10 million fewer parcels since the strike began, based on last-year’s data.