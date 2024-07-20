Canada

    • Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two

    A RCMP vehicle in a road block is seen on Glen Drive after a shooting involving RCMP officers in Coquitlam B.C. on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns A RCMP vehicle in a road block is seen on Glen Drive after a shooting involving RCMP officers in Coquitlam B.C. on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Share

    Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.

    RCMP say police responded to a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Arnold’s Cove, NL, on Jan. 21.

    They say a 22-year-old passenger died at the scene, and the 22-year-old driver died in hospital a week later.

    Police released no other details about the victims.

    The man from Mount Pearl, NL, has been charged with two counts of impaired driving and two counts of dangerous operation causing death.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News