Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two

Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
RCMP say police responded to a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Arnold’s Cove, NL, on Jan. 21.
They say a 22-year-old passenger died at the scene, and the 22-year-old driver died in hospital a week later.
Police released no other details about the victims.
The man from Mount Pearl, NL, has been charged with two counts of impaired driving and two counts of dangerous operation causing death.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
The Israeli army said Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.
President Joe Biden says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail next week, even as a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers called for him to step aside.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
A 65-year-old woman is dead after being pulled from a two-alarm house fire in North York Saturday morning.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
Police in Abbotsford are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man they say is "arrestable" for a series of recent residential break-ins in the city.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Multiple people are injured after a car collided into a work truck on Highway 400 Saturday morning.
A man wanted in connection to the stabbing of two teen girls was arrested Saturday.
Okotoks had hot bats on a hot Friday night at Seaman Stadium, defeating the Moose Jaw Miller Express 16-3.
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
An Ottawa mother is raising awareness on the benefits of donating her baby’s umbilical cord blood to the Canadian Blood Services after she was born in May.
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
Repercussion Theatre's travelling Shakespeare in the park is ready for another big production in the Montreal area.
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
The City of Edmonton extreme heat and weather protocols were in place Saturday as air quality dropped.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
In honour of Rebecca Schofield, over 50 bikers headed out on the road Saturday for the fourth Becca Told Me to Ride.
A Middle East Pubnico, N.S., man is facing charges in relation to thefts at gas stations in Barrington, N.S.
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
With the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in town at Assiniboine Park, some of park’s other amenities have adjusted their hours of operation.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
With heat warnings blanketing most of Saskatchewan, it should come as no surprise that the trend will continue into the weekend.
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of Yuren Patel, a 23-year-old man who drowned at Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert National Park last week on Sunday.
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Local municipal leaders attended the annual dunk your local leader's event on Saturday.
The Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival returned to Gravenhurst on Saturday.
A festival celebrating Scottish culture is being held in Orillia this weekend.
A theatre group in Windsor is holding auditions for an upcoming Christmas musical production — but this time, the stars vying for the spotlight are of the four-legged variety.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
A pair of soccer moms in Sault Ste. Marie have rallied the community around a good cause.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Canadian pet owners visiting the United States will soon have to follow new rules, including requiring their dogs be microchipped.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
The federal government says it has 'taken note' of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.
A prominent gun-control group fears the Liberal government has abandoned its commitment to enact a comprehensive ban on assault-style firearms, citing "no tangible progress" on key steps to fulfil the pledge.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination.
July's full moon will shine bright in the sky this weekend — and lands near the anniversary of a special lunar event worth celebrating.
A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, grounding flights, knocking media outlets offline, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices. The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
“Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart” is a musical production focused on the songs and stories of the famed Canadian performer running in the Island Theatre Festival on P.E.I. in July and August.
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother have been indicted in South Florida on federal charges of committing more than $1 million worth of fraud.
Actress Cheng Pei-pei, best known for her martial arts roles in films such as 'Come Drink with Me' and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' has died. She was 78.
Canada’s airports, hospitals and police services are still returning to normal operations a day after a defective update to computers using Microsoft Windows caused a global technology outage.
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
U.S. planemaker Boeing raised its industry-wide annual 20-year forecast for new jetliner deliveries by three per cent to 43,975, propelled by the strength of passenger demand, rising airline competition and the eventual replacement older less efficient planes.
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
More people are seeking out unique experiences for their vacation, according to travel consultant and expert Onanta Forbes from Travel Time. She says there has been a surge in travellers wanting to stay in interesting accommodations such as farms, domes and container homes.
Cristian Villamarin says he's been sober-curious for around a decade, but for a long time he was not impressed with the offerings when it came to non-alcoholic wines and beers.
A bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 who also won silver at the 2022 world championships, 30-year-old Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has a bachelor's degree in accounting and is on track for a specialized graduate diploma in taxation.
Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of the Japan women's artistic gymnastics team, has withdrawn from the squad for the Paris Games after violating the team's code of conduct by smoking, the Japanese Gymnastics Association said on Friday.
Tiger Woods has made an early exit from the Open Championship, but the US golfer has vowed to be back for the 2025 major.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
