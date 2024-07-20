Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two

Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.

RCMP say police responded to a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Arnold’s Cove, NL, on Jan. 21.

They say a 22-year-old passenger died at the scene, and the 22-year-old driver died in hospital a week later.

Police released no other details about the victims.

The man from Mount Pearl, NL, has been charged with two counts of impaired driving and two counts of dangerous operation causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.