ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

B.C. man charged after allegedly trafficking woman in Toronto and Niagara Falls

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

File Image: Niagara Regional Police vehicle - CP24


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.