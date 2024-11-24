Halifax International Security Forum concludes with ‘sense of optimism’

The 16th annual Halifax International Security Forum, with an emphasis on defending democracy through global security, concluded Sunday with a renewed united approach in uncertain political times.

Weekend meetings featured an examination of NATO's role in the world, including Canada's contribution. There were also repeated calls for a unified voice and for nations to stand firm in their support of Ukraine.

“What we have done here, is basically given everybody a sense of optimism.,” said Peter Van Praag, founding president of the Halifax International Security Forum. “Together we’ve got this. We are going to choose victory, and we are going to work together as a community of democracies, with the brave Ukrainians and push Russia out of Ukraine.”

At the three-day event, there was no shortage of anticipation and uncertainty surrounding the second Donald Trump presidency.

"Donald Trump is going to do what is best for America,” said Van Praagh. “And in this case, what is best for America is staying in Ukraine and staying in the fight.”

Those who attended Halifax International Security Forum appeared unified in their optimism about maintaining the tradition of strategic cooperation among world democracies.