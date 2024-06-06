Business

    • Shell investigation reveals vendor data breach

    A Shell fuel station in London, on May 5, 2022. (Alastair Grant / AP) A Shell fuel station in London, on May 5, 2022. (Alastair Grant / AP)
    Share

    Shell says a cybersecurity "incident" last week targeted a third-party vendor it works with, and not the oil and gas company itself.

    Shell launched an internal investigation after it learned of a "potential cybersecurity incident" on May 29.

    "Our investigation shows that the data in question did not come from a Shell system, nor was Shell-held customer data exposed," a Shell spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email on Thursday.

    In the statement, Shell said a vendor who provides the company with "anonymous mystery shopping services" had experienced a data breach.

    Shell said the vendor uses a third-party platform to store data related to its mystery shopper contractors, and the data was "exposed" through the third-party platform.

    The vendor is contacting impacted individuals and regulatory bodies, Shell said, adding that it will continue to monitor its own IT systems.

    With files from CTVNews.ca’s Megan DeLaire

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News