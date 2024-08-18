Business

    Toronto Dominion Bank signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

    Inflation

    Statistics Canada will release its latest look at inflation this week. The agency is expected to release its consumer price index for July on Tuesday. The annual inflation rate was 2.7 per cent in June, down from 2.9 per cent in May.

    Rail deadline

    Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. are both set to lock out employees on Thursday if they are unable to reach a deal with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. A lock out by both railways could cause major disruptions in the transport of goods across the country.

    TD Bank results

    Canada's big banks will start reporting their third-quarter results this week when TD Bank Group releases its results on Thursday morning before markets open. TD has been dealing with the fallout related to a high-profile failure of its U.S. anti-money laundering program.

    Air Canada pilots vote

    Air Canada's pilots are expected to wrap up voting on Thursday regarding a possible strike. The pilots who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association are looking to close the wage gap with airline pilots in the United States.

    Retail sales

    Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its retail sales figures for June on Friday. The agency's preliminary estimate for June pointed to a decline of 0.3 per cent for the month.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2024.

    Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR, TSX:CP, TSX:AC, TSX:TD)

    Follow CTV News