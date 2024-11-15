Equinox discloses data breach involving health info of clients, staff

Counseling and health services firm Equinox on Friday disclosed a data breach involving the personal health information of some current and former clients, as well as staff and has notified the individuals likely to have been affected.

The company had on April 29 discovered an unusual activity in its system and after an independent forensic investigation, it learned that an "unauthorized actor accessed and potentially acquired certain files stored within its internal systems."

The information that could have been compromised varies between individuals, but may include names, social security numbers, financial account information and medication-related information, among others.

"Equinox has implemented additional security features to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future," the company said.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)