Groupe Dynamite Inc. kicked off its first day of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares in the Montreal-based retailer behind the Dynamite and Garage stores were priced at $21 in their initial public offering.

They were down 95 cents at $20.05 in early trading on the Toronto market.

The IPO included more than 14 million subordinate voting shares.

The offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters including Goldman Sachs Canada Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and TD Securities Inc.

The sale was expected to generate gross proceeds of about $300 million for the selling shareholders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.