ADVERTISEMENT

World

Medical helicopter crashes into sea off Japan, killing 3 while 3 are rescued

By The Associated Press

Published

In this image released by the 7th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, rescuers work near people aboard a medical transport helicopter after it fell into the sea in southwestern Japan Sunday, April 6, 2025. (The 7th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.